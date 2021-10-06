https://sputniknews.com/20211006/disheartening-zuckerberg-claims-facebook-whistleblowers-claims-dont-make-any-sense-1089694993.html

'Disheartening': Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower's Claims 'Don't Make Any Sense'

'Disheartening': Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower's Claims 'Don't Make Any Sense'

06.10.2021

In a 1,300-word Facebook post, Zuckerberg outlines how many of the allegations surrounding Facebook, as a result of whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony, are false. The tech CEO even went so far as saying that the "disheartening" claims "don't make any sense." Zuckerberg claims Facebook cares deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. This is in direct contradiction to the testimony of Haugen, who stated, "I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy.”Zuckerberg's post refutes the criticism that is hovering over the company; that it stirs division, ignores mental health research in favor of profit, that it doesn't try to stop harmful content, and that it is harmful to kids. What made the post stand out most was that Zuckerberg did not simply refute that these issues existed, he made a point to highlight how Facebook was helping in every area. At the end of the post, Zuckerberg says that Facebook alone is not responsible for policing itself. He claims the government needs to step in and regulate the company better, and he said that he has already suggested how that could and should be done. After three days of mayhem at Facebook, Zuckerberg claims also come nearly a month after the Wall Street Journal's investigative report that highlighted numerous problems that emerged as a result of the social media platform. The internal documents cited by the publication were provided by Haugen, who had left Facebook in May.

Norman Camilleri We've known their fact checks to be falsified or 'adjusted' for far longer that the whistleblowing event. They even fact-check memes....... Plus, they only ask people that don't follow the official US gov line to upload their id and not, as they say, check every subscriber to their service.

