BREAKING: Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
US National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
US National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:39 GMT 05.10.2021
National Security adviser Jake Sullivan accompanies U.S. President Joe Biden as he visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in nearby McLean, Virginia outside Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Zurich this week, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday.
"In Zurich, Mr. Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi," Horne said in a statement. "They will follow up on President Biden’s September 9 call with President Xi [Jinping] as we continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China."
After the meeting in Switzerland, Sullivan will then travel to Belgium and France, where he will inform European allies and partners about his meeting with the Chinese diplomat and discuss other issues, Horne said.
“In Brussels, Mr. Sullivan will meet with NATO Allied National Security Advisors in the North Atlantic Council to discuss ongoing implementation of the June Summit decisions to modernize the Alliance and address a range of strategic challenges,” Horne said.
Sullivan will also hold discussions with European officials on the issues of trade, technology and global economy, Horne said.
In Paris, Sullivan will meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne to consult on bilateral issues, including preparations for the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron in Europe later this month, Horne added.
Curtis James
5 October, 21:07 GMT
