Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/unidentified-gunmen-storm-sikh-shrine-in-kabul-taliban-denies-responsibility-1089686081.html
Unidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
Unidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
Once a thriving business community, there are now only approximately 300 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remaining in Afghanistan - a vast change from the Seventies... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T17:18+0000
2021-10-05T17:18+0000
narendra modi
afghanistan
india
sikh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081435647_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b444a420328e9af24bd6a8f1c2d7c062.jpg
A group of unidentified gunmen on Tuesday entered the Sikh holy shrine of Karte Parwan, vandalising the interiors and briefly taking worshippers and their guards hostage, according to statements made by eyewitnesses to Indian Sikh community leaders.According to those present, the gunmen also broke the closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) at the holy place.Although the armed intruders claimed that they were from the Taliban*, the Islamist group has denied any responsibility for the incident.According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the “biggest worry” now for the Sikhs in Afghanistan is to ensure that they are not targeted because of their faith.“The intruders even desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib [Sikh's holy scripture]. When the head of the gurdwara approached the local Taliban leader, he denied any knowledge about the incident,” Sirsa said in a video message.This is the first such incident since the Taliban moved in to take over Kabul on 15 August. The Taliban has repeatedly promised that it will protect the rights of minorities living under its rule, after the international community expressed concerns over the fate of women and minorities under Sharia law.India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, remarked on 24 September that women, children and minorities in Afghanistan were in need of “help”, when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September.The incident took place as India continues its attempts to repatriate members of the Sikh and Hindu community in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized power in the country.India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Indian political parties on 26 August in a closed-door briefing that evacuating Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan remained a priority for New Delhi after the Taliban conquest.He told the floor leaders of the Indian political parties that up to that point, New Delhi had managed to evacuate 112 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and 263 Indian citizens from Afghanistan.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/taliban-write-to-modi-govt-urging-india-to-resume-commercial-flights-to-afghanistan--1089510275.html
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
afghanistan
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081435647_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ea1b9f76da1a7bfb2b9b68b1926deef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
narendra modi, afghanistan, india, sikh

Unidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility

17:18 GMT 05.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulA general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015.
A general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Once a thriving business community, there are now only approximately 300 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remaining in Afghanistan - a vast change from the Seventies when they numbered around 200,000 in Afghanistan, before they started being targeted by Islamist radicals because of their religious beliefs.
A group of unidentified gunmen on Tuesday entered the Sikh holy shrine of Karte Parwan, vandalising the interiors and briefly taking worshippers and their guards hostage, according to statements made by eyewitnesses to Indian Sikh community leaders.
According to those present, the gunmen also broke the closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) at the holy place.
Although the armed intruders claimed that they were from the Taliban*, the Islamist group has denied any responsibility for the incident.
According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the “biggest worry” now for the Sikhs in Afghanistan is to ensure that they are not targeted because of their faith.
“The intruders even desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib [Sikh's holy scripture]. When the head of the gurdwara approached the local Taliban leader, he denied any knowledge about the incident,” Sirsa said in a video message.
This is the first such incident since the Taliban moved in to take over Kabul on 15 August. The Taliban has repeatedly promised that it will protect the rights of minorities living under its rule, after the international community expressed concerns over the fate of women and minorities under Sharia law.
A view shows flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Afghanistan
Taliban Write to Modi Gov't Urging India to Resume Commercial Flights to Afghanistan
29 September, 19:28 GMT
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, remarked on 24 September that women, children and minorities in Afghanistan were in need of “help”, when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September.
The incident took place as India continues its attempts to repatriate members of the Sikh and Hindu community in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized power in the country.
India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Indian political parties on 26 August in a closed-door briefing that evacuating Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan remained a priority for New Delhi after the Taliban conquest.
He told the floor leaders of the Indian political parties that up to that point, New Delhi had managed to evacuate 112 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and 263 Indian citizens from Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
000002
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Curtis James
5 October, 21:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:07 GMTGreased Palms: Biden Unlikely to Tighten Screws on US Rich & Tax Havens, Observers Say
18:06 GMTPandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle, Advocacy Group Says
17:53 GMTFacebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
17:47 GMTPope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy
17:39 GMTBoJo Says ‘Not Government’s Job to Fix All of UK’s Problems’, Told by BBC Journo to ‘Stop Talking’
17:39 GMTUS National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:19 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage
17:18 GMTUnidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
17:15 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Questions Modi Gov't's Silence Over Chinese Troops Crossing Border
17:06 GMTFrance to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Potential Involvement
17:01 GMTUS Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats Amid Moscow Embassy Dispute
16:41 GMTBiden to ‘Rally Support’ for Gridlocked Vast Social Spending Package During Visit to Swing-States
16:30 GMTDurham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
16:25 GMTNATO Chief Urges Continued Interaction With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War
16:18 GMTNetizens Flood Social Media With Memes on How They Survived Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp Blackout
16:18 GMTIndia Set to Take Delivery of S-400 Order by December As China Plants Air Force At LAC: IAF Chief
16:13 GMT'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate
15:19 GMTUFOs 'Cause Lightning,' Blogger Claims Over 'Strange Silent Storm' Video
14:22 GMTMeghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row
14:16 GMTIndia a ‘Short-Term’ Beneficiary as China Continues to Boycott Australian Coal, Analyst Says