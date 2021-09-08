https://sputniknews.com/20210908/pakistani-imprint-ex-envoys-say-new-taliban-cabinet-in-afghanistan-isnt-good-news-for-india-1088873633.html

'Pakistani Imprint': Ex-Envoys Say New Taliban Cabinet in Afghanistan Isn't 'Good News' For India

The recently unveiled 33-member interim cabinet of the Taliban in Afghanistan "definitely has a Pakistani imprint" to it and doesn't bode well for New Delhi's security interests in the region, former Indian envoy Anil Trigunayat, who is currently a strategic affairs expert, has told Sputnik.The new cabinet was unveiled by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday.The all-male cabinet is made up of at least six senior figures sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for their alleged involvement in terror activities — Prime Minister-designate Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Deputy Prime Ministers Maulavi Abdul Salam Hanafi and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, and Refugee Minister Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani.In fact, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current leader of the US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) Haqqani Network, is on the wanted list of America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and has a bounty of $10 million on his head.Besides Sirajuddin and Khalil, two other members of the Haqqani Network have also been appointed as ministers."With Sirajuddin Haqqani in charge of the Interior Ministry, the fear of the Haqqanis coordinating with other terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad becomes very real. He will hold authority over different provincial governors too and will be in a way overseeing what takes place in Afghanistan", states Trigunayat.The Haqqani Network, founded by Siraj's father Jalaluddin Haqqani in the late 1970s, is headquartered along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, as per the United Nations. Jalaluddin is often described as the "father of the Taliban", though the group operates as an autonomous entity reporting to the Taliban's Supreme Council, as per a UN Security Council published in June of this year.Preet Malik, another former Indian diplomat, has told Sputnik that the visit by the Pakistani spy agency (ISI) chief in the lead-up to the new cabinet announcement isn't a mere "coincidence".On 4 September, ISI head, Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, paid his maiden visit to Kabul after the takeover of the Afghan capital by the Taliban on 15 August, TOLO News reported.His visit coincided with reported friction between the Taliban's Baradar, who led the Doha deal negotiations with the US, and the Haqqani Network over appointments in the new cabinet. As per a report in the Indian daily The Times of India, Baradar was rushed to a hospital after a confrontation with the Haqqani faction turned violent.The New York Times reported on 1 September that Baradar, identified as a "moderate", was tipped to be the next prime minister.As per the terms of the Doha deal in February 2020, the Taliban has committed to not allowing any terrorist organisation to use Afghan soil against US and its allies.India Holds Talks With RussiaThe observations come against the backdrop of Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval holding delegation-level talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in New Delhi on Wednesday.Indian government sources told Sputnik that the activities of terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were discussed in the meeting, also attended by officials from the Indian Foreign and Defence ministries.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

