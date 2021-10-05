https://sputniknews.com/20211005/uk-pundit-cristiano-ronaldos-return-to-manchester-united-reiterates-teams-individual-issue-1089691463.html

UK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'

UK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has added to the “individual issue” that the team... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T20:06+0000

2021-10-05T20:06+0000

2021-10-05T20:05+0000

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sports

soccer

eu

premier league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_0:100:2978:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_82e9519be4f3940642f2e334f837b326.jpg

Ronaldo, 36, returned to Manchester United of the Premier League this summer after the club agreed with Juventus on his transfer, and marked his second debut with the team against Newcastle United in early September.Carragher, who is known to not be fond of Ronaldo’s arrival, told The Telegraph that they remained "a team of individuals rather than a team." Carragher referred to the team as a “brilliant squad,” which was not yet at the level of the other three teams. “Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency," he remarked.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have now dropped five points in their last two home games and won one in four at Old Trafford in all competitions.The team's recurring failures prompted Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes to raise his own concerns after the 1-1 draw against Everton. Carragher added that champion Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League after the opening seven games of the season. “They have gone to the two toughest venues and taken four points, justifying being favourites to win it again. They will take some stopping.”Ronaldo recently sent a message out to his fans through an Instagram post in reaction to the loss against Aston Villa last week, reminding them that great things were on the horizon as the team would be fighting in the ranks.Man U's next chance at claiming points comes on Saturday, when the team faces off against Leicester City.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sports, soccer, eu, premier league