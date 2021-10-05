Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/uk-pundit-cristiano-ronaldos-return-to-manchester-united-reiterates-teams-individual-issue-1089691463.html
UK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'
UK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'
Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has added to the “individual issue” that the team... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T20:06+0000
2021-10-05T20:05+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
sports
soccer
eu
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_0:100:2978:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_82e9519be4f3940642f2e334f837b326.jpg
Ronaldo, 36, returned to Manchester United of the Premier League this summer after the club agreed with Juventus on his transfer, and marked his second debut with the team against Newcastle United in early September.Carragher, who is known to not be fond of Ronaldo’s arrival, told The Telegraph that they remained "a team of individuals rather than a team." Carragher referred to the team as a “brilliant squad,” which was not yet at the level of the other three teams. “Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency," he remarked.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have now dropped five points in their last two home games and won one in four at Old Trafford in all competitions.The team's recurring failures prompted Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes to raise his own concerns after the 1-1 draw against Everton. Carragher added that champion Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League after the opening seven games of the season. “They have gone to the two toughest venues and taken four points, justifying being favourites to win it again. They will take some stopping.”Ronaldo recently sent a message out to his fans through an Instagram post in reaction to the loss against Aston Villa last week, reminding them that great things were on the horizon as the team would be fighting in the ranks.Man U's next chance at claiming points comes on Saturday, when the team faces off against Leicester City.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f354c9f4196ffb51fc699a6f2559241.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sports, soccer, eu, premier league

UK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'

20:06 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has added to the “individual issue” that the team holds, rather than fixing it.
Ronaldo, 36, returned to Manchester United of the Premier League this summer after the club agreed with Juventus on his transfer, and marked his second debut with the team against Newcastle United in early September.
Carragher, who is known to not be fond of Ronaldo’s arrival, told The Telegraph that they remained "a team of individuals rather than a team."

“Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it."

Carragher referred to the team as a “brilliant squad,” which was not yet at the level of the other three teams. “Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency," he remarked.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have now dropped five points in their last two home games and won one in four at Old Trafford in all competitions.
The team's recurring failures prompted Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes to raise his own concerns after the 1-1 draw against Everton.
“These last two games at home [were] not good enough in the Premier League,” the midfielder said. "If we want silverware at the end of the season, we have to do much better.”
Carragher added that champion Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League after the opening seven games of the season. “They have gone to the two toughest venues and taken four points, justifying being favourites to win it again. They will take some stopping.”
Ronaldo recently sent a message out to his fans through an Instagram post in reaction to the loss against Aston Villa last week, reminding them that great things were on the horizon as the team would be fighting in the ranks.

“This is only the beginning, but in a competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts! We must react immediately, get back on our feet and show our true strength,” he said.

Man U's next chance at claiming points comes on Saturday, when the team faces off against Leicester City.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:17 GMTDivers Identify Location of California Oil Pipeline Spill - Interagency Response Team
21:00 GMTLibyan Parliament Postpones General Election for 30 Days - Spokesman
20:45 GMTEurope Might Face Power Shortages in Winter Unless Russia Boosts Gas Supplies - Saxo Bank
20:13 GMTCIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report
20:11 GMTGarland Taps FBI to Probe Nationwide Threats Against US School Officials Amid Spike in Violence
20:06 GMTUK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'
19:55 GMTRussian Envoy to Vienna Says No Reason to Think Tehran Unwilling to Continue JCPOA Talks
19:39 GMTFormer President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
18:59 GMT'Woman & Outsider': Ex-Adviser Reveals Why Trump Did Not Regard Her as Part of His Team – Report
18:56 GMTEx-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial
18:42 GMTOne of Seven People Aged 15-24 Are Depressed in India, Reveals UNICEF Report
18:41 GMTUS Will Fall Into Recession if Debt Limit Showdown Not Resolved Soon, Yellen Warns
18:35 GMTCryptocurrency Sees Massive Surge in India, Propels Growth in Asian Market, Says Report
18:07 GMTGreased Palms: Biden Unlikely to Tighten Screws on US Rich & Tax Havens, Observers Say
18:06 GMTPandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle, Advocacy Group Says
17:53 GMTFacebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
17:47 GMTPope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy
17:39 GMTBoJo Says ‘Not Government’s Job to Fix All of UK’s Problems,' Told by BBC Journo to ‘Stop Talking’
17:39 GMTUS National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:19 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage