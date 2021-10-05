https://sputniknews.com/20211005/texas-parole-board-recommends-posthumous-pardon-for-george-floyd---district-attorney-1089674234.html

Texas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon for George Floyd - District Attorney

Texas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon for George Floyd - District Attorney

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended that George Floyd be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction, Harris County... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T08:57+0000

2021-10-05T08:57+0000

2021-10-05T08:57+0000

us

drugs

george floyd

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082992615_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_a8fa4e89adc9e6f6aa373fcbe495ab41.jpg

"We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction involving former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines," the attorney said in the statement.Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest on 25 May 2020.In February 2004, Floyd was arrested in Houston by former police officer Gerald Goines for selling $10 worth of crack cocaine in a police sting. Floyd pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.In April, a posthumous pardon application was filed on behalf of Floyd and his family members.Ogg urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to follow the board's recommendation to pardon Floyd.Floyd's murder sparked mass protests against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and beyond. On 25 June, Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months in prison.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, drugs, george floyd