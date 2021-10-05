Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/cia-urges-officers-not-to-underestimate-foreign-spy-agencies-as-informant-networks-collapse---1089691961.html
CIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report
CIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) admitted in a rare agency-wide cable that it’s suffered a severe problem of losing informants in recent years, urging... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T20:13+0000
2021-10-05T20:13+0000
counterintelligence
us
informant
cia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101342/36/1013423640_0:0:3383:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_2c577264c4bde8dbe757f6949263ce41.jpg
The top secret cable, described to the New York Times by “people familiar with the matter,” warned that a large number of CIA informants had either been killed, arrested or otherwise compromised over the last several years.According to the sources, the cable accused CIA officers of placing “mission over security” by being too quick to trust new sources and moving too quickly to recruit them, while at the same time underestimating the spycraft of rival intelligence agencies. The Times noted Langley’s cable gave a specific number of informants lost - a rare moment of transparency intended to highlight the seriousness of the situation.Biometric scans, facial recognition technology, artificial intelligence and improved hacking tools were all mentioned as new challenges for the CIA to overcome, which had made it easier to track the movements of CIA officers and to uncover their sources’ identities.According to Yahoo News, that system came crashing down between 2009 and 2013, after Iranian counterintelligence experts cracked the CIA’s extremely simple internet communications system and figured out how to identify the websites the agency used to lure potential informants into contact with CIA officers. Using little more than a simple Google search, Tehran was able to destroy an entire CIA information network in the country. Once the information was shared with China, at least two dozen CIA operatives were killed.According to the Times, Iranian agents had been tipped off in 2009 by analytical deduction after then-US President Barack Obama revealed the US knew about the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, then a secret underground facility. By figuring out who had access to the information Obama had revealed, the Iranians figured out who the potential informants were, and through them gained access to the communications network.Some informants have also turned against the agency, feeding foreign governments valuable information about the CIA and feeding disinformation back to the agency, causing chaos in its single most valuable intelligence source.Several former agents have also become spies for other governments, such as Jerry Chun Shing Lee and Kevin Mallory, both of whom were charged by the US with spying for Beijing and given decades in prison.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101342/36/1013423640_0:0:3383:2538_1920x0_80_0_0_ba297ce4b53f508cf8697770085fe650.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
counterintelligence, us, informant, cia

CIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report

20:13 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / Larry DowningThe lobby of the CIA Headquarters building in McLean, Virginia.
The lobby of the CIA Headquarters building in McLean, Virginia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / Larry Downing
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) admitted in a rare agency-wide cable that it’s suffered a severe problem of losing informants in recent years, urging its stations around the globe to pay more attention to the counterintelligence efforts of other nations.
The top secret cable, described to the New York Times by “people familiar with the matter,” warned that a large number of CIA informants had either been killed, arrested or otherwise compromised over the last several years.
According to the sources, the cable accused CIA officers of placing “mission over security” by being too quick to trust new sources and moving too quickly to recruit them, while at the same time underestimating the spycraft of rival intelligence agencies. The Times noted Langley’s cable gave a specific number of informants lost - a rare moment of transparency intended to highlight the seriousness of the situation.
Biometric scans, facial recognition technology, artificial intelligence and improved hacking tools were all mentioned as new challenges for the CIA to overcome, which had made it easier to track the movements of CIA officers and to uncover their sources’ identities.
Experts have long called attention to the CIA’s technology shortcomings. John Reidy, a former government contractor, called attention to what he described as a “catastrophic failure” in a 2006 report. “Upwards of 70% of our operations had been compromised,” he told McClatchy in 2015; still, the CIA fired him rather than address the problem.
According to Yahoo News, that system came crashing down between 2009 and 2013, after Iranian counterintelligence experts cracked the CIA’s extremely simple internet communications system and figured out how to identify the websites the agency used to lure potential informants into contact with CIA officers. Using little more than a simple Google search, Tehran was able to destroy an entire CIA information network in the country. Once the information was shared with China, at least two dozen CIA operatives were killed.
According to the Times, Iranian agents had been tipped off in 2009 by analytical deduction after then-US President Barack Obama revealed the US knew about the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, then a secret underground facility. By figuring out who had access to the information Obama had revealed, the Iranians figured out who the potential informants were, and through them gained access to the communications network.
That was before treasure troves like the 2015 hack of the US Office of Personnel Management unveiled the files on thousands of CIA employees, or when WikiLeaks published CIA documents in 2017 that detailed some of its most essential hacking tools.
Some informants have also turned against the agency, feeding foreign governments valuable information about the CIA and feeding disinformation back to the agency, causing chaos in its single most valuable intelligence source.
Several former agents have also become spies for other governments, such as Jerry Chun Shing Lee and Kevin Mallory, both of whom were charged by the US with spying for Beijing and given decades in prison.
522000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:17 GMTDivers Identify Location of California Oil Pipeline Spill - Interagency Response Team
21:00 GMTLibyan Parliament Postpones General Election for 30 Days - Spokesman
20:45 GMTEurope Might Face Power Shortages in Winter Unless Russia Boosts Gas Supplies - Saxo Bank
20:13 GMTCIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report
20:11 GMTGarland Taps FBI to Probe Nationwide Threats Against US School Officials Amid Spike in Violence
20:06 GMTUK Pundit: Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Reiterates Team's 'Individual Issue'
19:55 GMTRussian Envoy to Vienna Says No Reason to Think Tehran Unwilling to Continue JCPOA Talks
19:39 GMTFormer President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
18:59 GMT'Woman & Outsider': Ex-Adviser Reveals Why Trump Did Not Regard Her as Part of His Team – Report
18:56 GMTEx-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial
18:42 GMTOne of Seven People Aged 15-24 Are Depressed in India, Reveals UNICEF Report
18:41 GMTUS Will Fall Into Recession if Debt Limit Showdown Not Resolved Soon, Yellen Warns
18:35 GMTCryptocurrency Sees Massive Surge in India, Propels Growth in Asian Market, Says Report
18:07 GMTGreased Palms: Biden Unlikely to Tighten Screws on US Rich & Tax Havens, Observers Say
18:06 GMTPandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle, Advocacy Group Says
17:53 GMTFacebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
17:47 GMTPope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy
17:39 GMTBoJo Says ‘Not Government’s Job to Fix All of UK’s Problems,' Told by BBC Journo to ‘Stop Talking’
17:39 GMTUS National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:19 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage