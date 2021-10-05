https://sputniknews.com/20211005/cia-urges-officers-not-to-underestimate-foreign-spy-agencies-as-informant-networks-collapse---1089691961.html

CIA Urges Officers Not to Underestimate Foreign Spy Agencies as Informant Networks Collapse - Report

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) admitted in a rare agency-wide cable that it’s suffered a severe problem of losing informants in recent years, urging... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

The top secret cable, described to the New York Times by “people familiar with the matter,” warned that a large number of CIA informants had either been killed, arrested or otherwise compromised over the last several years.According to the sources, the cable accused CIA officers of placing “mission over security” by being too quick to trust new sources and moving too quickly to recruit them, while at the same time underestimating the spycraft of rival intelligence agencies. The Times noted Langley’s cable gave a specific number of informants lost - a rare moment of transparency intended to highlight the seriousness of the situation.Biometric scans, facial recognition technology, artificial intelligence and improved hacking tools were all mentioned as new challenges for the CIA to overcome, which had made it easier to track the movements of CIA officers and to uncover their sources’ identities.According to Yahoo News, that system came crashing down between 2009 and 2013, after Iranian counterintelligence experts cracked the CIA’s extremely simple internet communications system and figured out how to identify the websites the agency used to lure potential informants into contact with CIA officers. Using little more than a simple Google search, Tehran was able to destroy an entire CIA information network in the country. Once the information was shared with China, at least two dozen CIA operatives were killed.According to the Times, Iranian agents had been tipped off in 2009 by analytical deduction after then-US President Barack Obama revealed the US knew about the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, then a secret underground facility. By figuring out who had access to the information Obama had revealed, the Iranians figured out who the potential informants were, and through them gained access to the communications network.Some informants have also turned against the agency, feeding foreign governments valuable information about the CIA and feeding disinformation back to the agency, causing chaos in its single most valuable intelligence source.Several former agents have also become spies for other governments, such as Jerry Chun Shing Lee and Kevin Mallory, both of whom were charged by the US with spying for Beijing and given decades in prison.

