Three Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has faced calls to resign over the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

,A man has been charged after several women were attacked with a hammer after being sexually assaulted in Regent Street, one of London’s busiest and most famous thoroughfares.Police were called to Regent Street, which runs from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 October, after receiving 999 calls.Three women were taken to hospital with head injuries. One was in her 20s, another in her thirties and the third was in her 40s. A man had also been injured.Two women claimed they had also been sexually assaulted by the attacker.Morteza Ahmadi, 38, has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault by touching and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.He is appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 4 October.The incident follows several days of high profile debate about violence by men against women and whether the police, especially in London, have lost the public’s trust.On 30 September, Wayne Couzens, who had been a serving Metropolitan Officer at the time of the attack, was given a whole life sentence for abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard.Another Metropolitan Police officer from the same Parliamentary, Diplomatic and Protection unit as Couzens was charged with rape on Sunday night in an unrelated case.On Thursday, the Commissioner, Cressida Dick, promised to rebuild the public’s trust in the police and said she would work hard to improve women’s safety.The force also said it was stepping up “reassurance patrols” in “hotspot” locations, where women were often harassed and promise to deploy 650 new officers into shopping and entertainment districts.But on social media several police experts said the 650 officers would simply be redeployed from other parts of the city.

