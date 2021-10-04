Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/staff-shortages-spread-to-almost-all-parts-of-uk-economy-report-says-1089642965.html
Staff Shortages Spread to Almost All Parts of UK Economy, Report Says
Staff Shortages Spread to Almost All Parts of UK Economy, Report Says
An insufficient number of truck drivers has recently resulted in a fuel crisis in the UK, with petrol and diesel shortages reported across the country over the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T08:38+0000
2021-10-04T08:38+0000
economy
business
workers
shortage
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104925/99/1049259981_0:245:4776:2932_1920x0_80_0_0_dc82e0eea40c2439e127b1ae018b0ea7.jpg
Staff shortages in Britain's farming, haulage, and hospitality sectors have spread to almost all parts of the economy, exerting "severe pressure" on medium-sized business in the UK, a new survey has revealed.The report mentioned firms that are considering cutting production and raising prices, also referring to companies that plan to increase wages and introduce extra perks to lure new employees.About three-quarters of the firms polled said they have offered employees better pay, while two-thirds have "tried to cultivate the right working culture" to retain people. Bosses said they had increased pay by 11% and 13% on average for current staff and new hires, respectively, according to the survey.The report said that higher wages lead to additional expenses in the hospitality sector, which has already been hit by soaring "food, drink, supply, and utility costs". The survey also warned of a "significant" knock-on effect for consumers due to a possible surge in prices over the next six months.Referring to the survey, BDO partner Ed Dwan told The Guardian that "Brexit, global supply chain issues, and the long tail of COVID -19 has created a perfect storm for UK businesses".He spoke after petrol stations across Britain witnessed long lines as drivers have been overwhelmed by panic-buying following oil companies announcing that they were restricting deliveries and closing some stations over a dearth of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.Last week, the government said it would issue at least 5,000 temporary visas to truck drivers to resolve the issue with the supply chain.The UK's hospitality sector is also suffering from a shortage of staff as at least one in six jobs currently remains vacant, according to the latest business confidence survey conducted by the consultancy CGA and the technology services firm Fourth.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/boris-johnson-ready-to-give-visas-to-5000-foreign-truckers-amid-uks-hgv-driver-shortage-crisis-1089391975.html
I have chronic hepatitis B which leads to cirrhosis of the liver I was told there was not healing and it was recommended to use a lamivudine medicine that was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to hair loss and kidney problems. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonials from former patients cured of hepatitis B, Erectile dysfunction, Kidney disease and c .. I placed an order for her product I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone suffering from kidney stones, breast cancer, cirrhosis of the liver, Heart disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
When you sell your soul to zionist/nazi oligarchs, the decline soon follows. The road before you, uk, is what israel did to eastern europe. Enjoy the ride, suckers.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104925/99/1049259981_266:0:4511:3184_1920x0_80_0_0_a2369fee34728a2478b02d6ea9f2c458.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economy, business, workers, shortage, uk

Staff Shortages Spread to Almost All Parts of UK Economy, Report Says

08:38 GMT 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / Sang TanWorkers walk across London Bridge on their way to the City of London, October, 2012
Workers walk across London Bridge on their way to the City of London, October, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / Sang Tan
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
An insufficient number of truck drivers has recently resulted in a fuel crisis in the UK, with petrol and diesel shortages reported across the country over the past week.
Staff shortages in Britain's farming, haulage, and hospitality sectors have spread to almost all parts of the economy, exerting "severe pressure" on medium-sized business in the UK, a new survey has revealed.

According to the survey released by the Brussels-headquartered accountancy and advisory firm BDO on Monday, over a quarter of the 500 companies polled admitted the lack of staff is affecting their ability to operate at normal levels.

The report mentioned firms that are considering cutting production and raising prices, also referring to companies that plan to increase wages and introduce extra perks to lure new employees.
About three-quarters of the firms polled said they have offered employees better pay, while two-thirds have "tried to cultivate the right working culture" to retain people. Bosses said they had increased pay by 11% and 13% on average for current staff and new hires, respectively, according to the survey.
Lorries are seen at an HGV parking, at Cobham services on the M25 motorway, Cobham, Britain, August 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
Boris Johnson 'Ready to Give Visas to 5,000 Foreign Truckers' Amid UK's HGV Driver Shortage Crisis
25 September, 06:33 GMT
The report said that higher wages lead to additional expenses in the hospitality sector, which has already been hit by soaring "food, drink, supply, and utility costs". The survey also warned of a "significant" knock-on effect for consumers due to a possible surge in prices over the next six months.
Referring to the survey, BDO partner Ed Dwan told The Guardian that "Brexit, global supply chain issues, and the long tail of COVID -19 has created a perfect storm for UK businesses".

"After navigating the challenges of the pandemic and hoping for some respite, businesses have found themselves facing more major disruption, with those across almost all sectors reporting staff shortages. This is an era of upheaval, and the challenges faced by the UK's mid-tier – the engine of the UK's economy – points to a long road ahead", Dwan argued.

He spoke after petrol stations across Britain witnessed long lines as drivers have been overwhelmed by panic-buying following oil companies announcing that they were restricting deliveries and closing some stations over a dearth of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.
Last week, the government said it would issue at least 5,000 temporary visas to truck drivers to resolve the issue with the supply chain.
The UK's hospitality sector is also suffering from a shortage of staff as at least one in six jobs currently remains vacant, according to the latest business confidence survey conducted by the consultancy CGA and the technology services firm Fourth.

Karl Chessell, one of CGA's directors, claimed that the survey indicated a full-blown recruitment and retention crisis in the hospitality sector, and that "sustained, targeted government support is now urgently needed to tackle the problem".

003000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic hepatitis B which leads to cirrhosis of the liver I was told there was not healing and it was recommended to use a lamivudine medicine that was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to hair loss and kidney problems. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonials from former patients cured of hepatitis B, Erectile dysfunction, Kidney disease and c .. I placed an order for her product I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone suffering from kidney stones, breast cancer, cirrhosis of the liver, Heart disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
d daniel danny
4 October, 12:04 GMT
000000
When you sell your soul to zionist/nazi oligarchs, the decline soon follows. The road before you, uk, is what israel did to eastern europe. Enjoy the ride, suckers.
vtvot tak
4 October, 12:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:55 GMTUK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:46 GMTThree Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London
09:40 GMTNobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Julius and Patapoutian for Discovery of Receptors for Temperature
09:33 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine
09:33 GMTWorld's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved for Flight to ISS, Roscosmos Says
09:26 GMTJordanian King's Office Confirms Information Shared in Pandora Papers
09:19 GMTAustralia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers for Possible Misconduct by Citizens
08:38 GMTStaff Shortages Spread to Almost All Parts of UK Economy, Report Says
08:38 GMTRussia Declares North Macedonian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata
08:13 GMTChina Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction
07:51 GMT'Never Seen Anything Like It': Coaches, Pundits, & Fans in Awe of Mo Salah's Stunning Goal
07:50 GMT'Coercion, Dictatorship, and Infringement of Rights': Israeli Tweeps Angry Over New Green Pass
07:26 GMTJapan Declares Composition of New Government
07:10 GMTEcuador's Police Regain Control Over Prison Recently Hit by Deadly Riots
07:05 GMTFrance's Weather Service Declares Red Alert in Southeast Over Heavy Rains
07:01 GMTUK Conservative Party Conference: Chancellor Sunak to Pledge £500 Mln in Aid to Tackle Unemployment
06:55 GMTPandora Papers Say Lebanese Officials Embrace Offshore Havens Amid Economic Crisis at Home
06:43 GMT'Boost for Industry': England's Travel 'Traffic Light' System Gives Way to New Rules
06:30 GMTNordic Ministers Launch Crusade Against 'Absurd' Bikini Requirement in Beach Handball
06:06 GMTRussian Military Successfully Test-Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine