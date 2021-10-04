Russian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video

"The crew of the Severodvinsk nuclear-powered missile cruiser submarine successfully completed the second test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile. The second test-firing was carried out by the Severodvinsk crew from a submerged position for the first time, from a depth of 40 meters [131 feet] in the White Sea waters, at a conditional target in the Barents Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.