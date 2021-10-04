https://sputniknews.com/20211004/nuclear-test-ban-treaty-organisations-chief-to-meet-with-lavrov-in-russia-1089645742.html

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), Robert Floyd, told... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T10:12+0000

2021-10-04T10:12+0000

2021-10-04T10:22+0000

rosatom

news

world

russia

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371362_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6a4d32ee6d3348510a53941fe72ec5.jpg

"Minister Lavrov has been so kind as to invite me to visit ... I am very honoured and looking forward for our first meeting. I think our meeting will be very much an opportunity to get to know each other, and the relationship between the Russian Federation and the CTBTO is an important relationship, therefore the relationship between me and Minister Lavrov is an important one", Floyd said.Floyd said he will also meet with high-ranking officials from Rosatom's security department, where the CTBTO has counterparts, for technical cooperation on the installation of international monitoring system stations in Russia.No agreements are expected to be signed during his visit, according to Floyd.The UN General Assembly adopted the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on 24 September 1996 in New York. The treaty will enter into force 180 days after ratification by all 44 states that have nuclear weapons or are potentially capable of developing them. The list of these countries is determined by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Thirty-six of them, including Russia, have already ratified the treaty, while the United States is among the countries that have yet to ratify it.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

rosatom, news, world, russia, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)