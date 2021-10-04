Registration was successful!
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine
The American researchers were previously celebrated for their study - earlier this year they won the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Biology and Biomedicine by... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T09:40+0000
2021-10-04T09:52+0000
David Julius, from the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, from the Scripps Institute, La Jolla, US, received the award for identifying the receptors that enable humans to sense temperature, pain, and pressure, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday.
world, science

Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Julius and Patapoutian for Discovery of Receptors for Temperature

09:40 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 04.10.2021)
The American researchers were previously celebrated for their study - earlier this year they won the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Biology and Biomedicine by the Spanish foundation BBVA.
David Julius, from the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, from the Scripps Institute, La Jolla, US, received the award for identifying the receptors that enable humans to sense temperature, pain, and pressure, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday.

"David Julius utilised capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. These breakthrough discoveries launched intense research activities leading to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli", the assembly explained.

