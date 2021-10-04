https://sputniknews.com/20211004/nobel-prize-in-medicine-awarded-to-julius-and-patopoutian-for-discovery-of-receptors-for-1089644852.html

Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Julius and Patapoutian for Discovery of Receptors for Temperature

The American researchers were previously celebrated for their study - earlier this year they won the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Biology and Biomedicine by... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

David Julius, from the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, from the Scripps Institute, La Jolla, US, received the award for identifying the receptors that enable humans to sense temperature, pain, and pressure, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday.

world, science