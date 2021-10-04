Registration was successful!
'Never Seen Anything Like It': Coaches, Pundits, & Fans in Awe of Mo Salah's Stunning Goal
'Never Seen Anything Like It': Coaches, Pundits, & Fans in Awe of Mo Salah's Stunning Goal
Regarded as one of the finest footballers of the current generation, Salah is admired for his extraordinary speed on the field. The Egyptian is among a select... 04.10.2021
Mohamed Salah was in superb form for Liverpool against Premier League champions Manchester City as he scored a stunning goal for the Reds in the 76th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead in the blockbuster clash at Anfield.Referring to Salah's goal, City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that he's "never seen anything like it", before calling him "the best player in the world at the moment".Former Man United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville dubbed Salah's goal "from another planet", while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp put the 29-year-old footballer in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.Heaping rich praise on Salah, Klopp called him "world class". "If Cristiano scores or Messi scores that goal they say it is world class, Mo scores that goal because he is world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is", Klopp told the British media after the match."The first touch, the first challenge he wins, then putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation was absolutely exceptional", he added."This club never forgets these things so people will talk about this goal for a long time and in 50 or 60 years' time they will remember this goal", Klopp concluded.Meanwhile, football fans were also in awe of Salah's goal, with a few referring to Salah's performance as "PlayStation football". Others labelled him the "Egyptian King", while some supporters insisted that Salah "deserves the Ballon d'Or" for his spectacular play.Although Salah's goal grabbed all the headlines, it couldn't take the Reds home as they failed to hold on to their lead, with the game eventually ending in a highly dramatic 2-2 draw.It was midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who delivered the equaliser for City in the 81st minute, shattering Liverpool's hopes of finishing the match as winners.
'Never Seen Anything Like It': Coaches, Pundits, & Fans in Awe of Mo Salah's Stunning Goal

Regarded as one of the finest footballers of the current generation, Salah is admired for his extraordinary speed on the field. The Egyptian is among a select group of players, who have completed a century of goals for Liverpool and on Sunday, Salah took his tally to 101 with an incredible strike, which fans described as a touch of genius.
Mohamed Salah was in superb form for Liverpool against Premier League champions Manchester City as he scored a stunning goal for the Reds in the 76th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead in the blockbuster clash at Anfield.

Referring to Salah's goal, City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that he's "never seen anything like it", before calling him "the best player in the world at the moment".

Former Man United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville dubbed Salah's goal "from another planet", while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp put the 29-year-old footballer in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Heaping rich praise on Salah, Klopp called him "world class".

"If Cristiano scores or Messi scores that goal they say it is world class, Mo scores that goal because he is world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is", Klopp told the British media after the match.

"The first touch, the first challenge he wins, then putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation was absolutely exceptional", he added.

"This club never forgets these things so people will talk about this goal for a long time and in 50 or 60 years' time they will remember this goal", Klopp concluded.

Meanwhile, football fans were also in awe of Salah's goal, with a few referring to Salah's performance as "PlayStation football". Others labelled him the "Egyptian King", while some supporters insisted that Salah "deserves the Ballon d'Or" for his spectacular play.
Although Salah's goal grabbed all the headlines, it couldn't take the Reds home as they failed to hold on to their lead, with the game eventually ending in a highly dramatic 2-2 draw.

It was midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who delivered the equaliser for City in the 81st minute, shattering Liverpool's hopes of finishing the match as winners.
