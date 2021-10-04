https://sputniknews.com/20211004/montenegrin-president-and-his-son-use-offshore-companies-to-hide-property-ngo-says-1089655078.html

Montenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says

Montenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic and his son Blazo created an extensive network of legal entities in at least five countries

On 21 June 2012, Milo and Blazo Djukanovic founded the Victoria Trust and Capecastel Trust in partnership with CM Skye 2 (PTC) Limited, registered in the British Virgin Islands, the Pandora Papers showed, as reported by MANS. Montenegro does not allow trusts, and they are typically opened in offshore destinations to hide the real owners of the property, the NGO said.After its foundation, the network of companies began to develop and expand to other countries, according to the investigation.In September 2021, Djukanovic admitted that he had founded one of these legal entities, but claimed that he had done so when he held no government post. He said he had transferred the company to his son as soon as he became prime minister at the end of 2012.However, the published documents indicate that the relationship between President Djukanovic and the offshore companies continued well after 2012, the NGO said.Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists has since called the investigation a "fabricated scam". At the same time, Montenegrin Prime Minister, Zdravko Krivokapic, supported the investigation and urged the country's law enforcement agencies to launch a probe into the matter.On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published leaked information on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from various countries. The data is contained in some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

