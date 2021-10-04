https://sputniknews.com/20211004/dog-the-bounty-hunter-hands-over-brian-laundrie-evidence-to-authorities--1089663234.html

Dog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities

Dog the Bounty Hunter is investigating an alleged spotting of missing fugitive and person of interest in Gabby Petito's murder, Brian Laundrie, following a... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

Duane “Dog” Chapman has turned over to authorities some items found on one of the islands near Fort De Soto Park in hopes to be examined for DNA to prove Laundrie’s presence at the Florida park, according to the New York Post.“This has been a very different search,” Dog remarked in a Wednesday tweet.Chapman shared a video on his Twitter of him and his team that included an off-duty officer wading through a swamp on Sunday morning, as social media users praised his commitment to finding Laundrie.In the video, Chapman can be seen holding onto a boat before wandering off into the swamp along with four other men.“The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida,” he captioned the video.The reality star’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, told the Post on Sunday that she has been in communication with Dennis Davis, a hiker who claims he spoke to Laundrie on Saturday morning on a deserted road near the Tennessee and North Carolina border.Laundrie, 23, who has been named a person of interest in the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabby Petito, is wanted on bank fraud charges after a grand jury indicted him for the “use of unauthorized devices” during the events following Petito’s death.The search for Laundrie continues with an ongoing investigation that stretches across the country.Anyone with information regarding Gabby's disappearance or Brian's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

