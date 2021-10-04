Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/china-refutes-rumours-about-its-military-deployment-to-bagram-air-base-in-afghanistan-1089663052.html
China Refutes Rumours About Its Military Deployment to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
China Refutes Rumours About Its Military Deployment to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
China Refutes Rumours About Its Military Deployment to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
2021-10-04T19:33+0000
2021-10-05T09:33+0000
asia & pacific
china
afghanistan
bagram air base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083295706_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15575cce3102d255d84b3bb7d008c783.jpg
The Chinese ambassador in Afghanistan, Wang Yu, described the recent media and social media reports about a Chinese military presence at Bagram Air Base as "fabricated rumours".The diplomat claimed that the allegations were created with an "ulterior purpose", without elaborating on the purpose.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin earlier rejected claims about a Chinese military deployment at Bagram, calling the statements by some media outlets "a piece of purely false information". The Chinese Defence Ministry also dismissed the claims as fake after they first surfaced in several Indian news media outlets.What Allegedly Happened at Bagram?On 2 October a photo allegedly showing the Bagram Air Base with its floodlights turned on in the middle of the night emerged on social media along with claims that Chinese military planes had landed and taken off from the airfield during the day. Some netizens, however, alleged that the base's lights were switched on to help defend it against purported attacks by the resistance - a group that defies and fights against Taliban* rule.The Bagram Air Base is largely dormant after the US abandoned it in July and the Taliban took over. The insurgent group, which seized power in Afghanistan on 15 August, is believed to lack the trained personnel to repair and operate the few remaining aircraft at the base, formerly the main American stronghold in the country.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/ex-us-bagram-base-active-again-amid-unconfirmed-media-claims-of-chinas-interest-in-airfield-1089630878.html
china
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083295706_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dce5fcfbe69ec93443a40a242ed9f662.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, afghanistan, bagram air base

China Refutes Rumours About Its Military Deployment to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

19:33 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 05.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ZAKERIA HASHIMIA man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021.
A man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ZAKERIA HASHIMI
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, a photo emerged online allegedly showing Afghanistan's Bagram Base, largely deserted since the US abandoned it in July, with its flood lights on. Some netizens claimed to have seen Chinese military planes landing and taking off during last weekend.
The Chinese ambassador in Afghanistan, Wang Yu, described the recent media and social media reports about a Chinese military presence at Bagram Air Base as "fabricated rumours".
The diplomat claimed that the allegations were created with an "ulterior purpose", without elaborating on the purpose.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin earlier rejected claims about a Chinese military deployment at Bagram, calling the statements by some media outlets "a piece of purely false information". The Chinese Defence Ministry also dismissed the claims as fake after they first surfaced in several Indian news media outlets.

What Allegedly Happened at Bagram?

On 2 October a photo allegedly showing the Bagram Air Base with its floodlights turned on in the middle of the night emerged on social media along with claims that Chinese military planes had landed and taken off from the airfield during the day. Some netizens, however, alleged that the base's lights were switched on to help defend it against purported attacks by the resistance - a group that defies and fights against Taliban* rule.
Vahdat, a Taliban soldier and former prisoner, sits on a chair at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, September 23, 2021. Picture taken September 23, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Ex-US Bagram Base 'Active Again' Amid Unconfirmed Media Claims of China's Interest in Airfield
3 October, 16:55 GMT
The Bagram Air Base is largely dormant after the US abandoned it in July and the Taliban took over. The insurgent group, which seized power in Afghanistan on 15 August, is believed to lack the trained personnel to repair and operate the few remaining aircraft at the base, formerly the main American stronghold in the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'
10:07 GMTLava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues
10:04 GMTIndia's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
09:51 GMTNobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi
09:48 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics
09:38 GMTTwo Prison Guards Taken Hostage at Jail in North-Western France
09:25 GMTTrump Facing Deposition Over Sexual Assault Claims in Lawsuit Filed By Ex-'Apprentice' Contestant
09:19 GMTBoris Johnson Rules Out Making Misogyny a Hate Crime, Tells Police to Focus on ‘Real Crimes’
09:05 GMTSome 30 Russian Companies to Participate in REC's Business Mission to Serbia
09:03 GMTMacron Urges G20 to Work Out Conditions for Taliban Recognition
08:57 GMTTexas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon for George Floyd - District Attorney
08:46 GMTFountain of Memes as Cricket Legend MS Dhoni Sets Bizarre Record in Indian Premier League
08:42 GMTSoyuz MS-19 Lifts Off From Baikonur Making Russia First to Launch Cinema Crew Into Space
08:21 GMTPandora Papers Reveal Secret Owners Of Over 1,500 Offshore-Held UK Properties Worth Billions
07:51 GMTFrench Catholic Church Investigation Finds 216,000 Paedophilia Cases Over 70 Years
07:46 GMTIsrael's FM Lapid Offers to Rebuild Gaza But Egyptian Source Says His Plan Might Be 'Too Ambitious'
07:35 GMTWorld-Longest Subsea Power Cable to Blunt UK's Price Peaks Despite 'Tight' State in Norway – Pundit
07:08 GMTJapan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say
07:00 GMTPoll Shows Europeans Have Grown Disappointed With US After Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
06:44 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester