Afghans Unlikely to 'Soon' Trust a US President After Chaotic Troop Withdrawal, Ambassador Suggests



In light of the chaotic withdrawal and broken promises of establishing a functioning democracy in Afghanistan, Afghan nationals are unlikely to trust any US president at the moment, Adela Raz, Afghanistan's ambassador to the US, told Axios in an exclusive interview.Remarks from the interview, taped earlier this week, hit the airwaves on Sunday for the outlet's "Axios on HBO" series. The program saw Raz discuss a variety of topics with Jonathan Swan, an Axios political reporter, during her first television interview since the US military left the country.Raz detailed during the interview that, while she believes in Americans and US policies, she's not quick to fully believe or trust in the US, a sentiment she noted was likely carried by many Afghans who feel abandoned by the Biden administration.Raz detailed during a separate interview that she is profoundly grateful for sacrifices made by American troops stationed in Afghanistan following the US arrival to the nation.Asked whether she still see the US as the leader of the free world, Raz indicated she would "probably" either question the statement or laugh it off.She further voiced that she doesn't believes that US President Joe Biden cares about the fate of Afghan women or of Afghan girls, recalling the commander-in-chief's remarks that the US could not be the "police of the world."Raz holds some guilt now on account of a decision to encourage Afghan women to serve with her in government. "One of them was a young woman that was assassinated. She was a human rights advocate," a tearful Raz said.Raz, who became Afghanistan's first female ambassador when she took the post, blasted what she characterized as Biden's missteps, asserting to Swan that many believed that the US president would renegotiate the withdrawal deal after coming into office. The withdrawal measures were earlier negotiated under the Trump administration.The interview saw Raz point out that the lack of staying power in Afghanistan resulted because Afghan security forces never got the chance to fight from the start. "They were driving blindly," she said, before acknowledging that the withdrawal never included "enough window to build the right type of transition."Ghani's Exit Was PremeditatedJust as Taliban* militants were gearing up for a full takeover of Afghanistan, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the Kabul capital city, eventually ending up in the United Arab Emirates.Raz relayed to Axios that Ghani owes the Afghan people a full explanation on his decision to abandoned his people. However, she also detailed during the exclusive interview that Ghani's departure was arguably premeditated, stating that her husband had seen Ghani holding "unusually secretive" meetings before his August 15 disappearance from Kabul.Raz's revelations came on the same day that details of Ghani's escape from Kabul were outlined by the Hasht e Subh Daily.Now left with little direction from either the US Department of Defense or the State Department, Raz has maintained a small group of employees at the Kabul embassy in her efforts to keep things going. While the Taliban have reached out, she doesn't have any plans to coordinate with the group.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

