Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/at-gunpoint-for-31-hours-details-of-ashraf-ghanis-escape-revealed-1089627353.html
'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed
'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed
In late August, US House Republicans called for a probe into reports that Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with over $169 million in cash, something that he... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T14:14+0000
2021-10-03T14:17+0000
uzbekistan
ashraf ghani
afghanistan
border
plane
militants
servicemen
united arab emirates
news
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083706714_0:37:1448:852_1920x0_80_0_0_a49b9a7fb904b91ab689d502f1ea2f53.jpg
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Uzbekistan, the newspaper Hasht e Subh Daily has cited unnamed sources close to Ghani as saying.One source argued that shortly before Taliban* militants entered Kabul without a fight on 15 August, Ghani along with his assistants and bodyguards left the Afghan capital on board several emergency helicopters.They claimed a decision to land at the Termez Airport in Uzbekistan near the Afghan-Uzbek border was made despite Ghani's entourage having failed to get in touch with the Uzbek side to get the green light for the landing."The pilot of Ashraf Ghani's plane, ignoring the lack of contact with Uzbek officials, called the other helicopters, saying that regardless of what was happening, they would land in the Termez Airport because the helicopters were running out of fuel. With this decision, all four helicopters landed one after another in one of the corners of Termez Airport in the territory of Uzbekistan", the source noted.The insider went on to say that after Ghani and his entourage's helicopters landed at Termez Airport, "about 200 to 300 Uzbek border guards and military personnel moved around our four helicopters", ready "for any reaction with their guns".According to the source, the Uzbek soldiers kept Ghani's entourage in custody for 31 hours, during which the personnel were on heightened alert and watched the ex-Afghan president's "every single move".They suggested that the Uzbek military men apparently perceived Ghani and his entourage as "coward fugitives who had abandoned a country that had been supported by the international community and its people for 20 years".The source argued that the situation changed for the better on 16 August, when "after 31 hours of uncertainty, a small white plane with no government or trademark landed at Termez Airport".It was Ghani, his spouse, and ex-presidential chief of staff who first boarded "this small plane, which had a total of 60 seats", the insider asserted, adding, "then we boarded one after the other with the same hungry stomachs, thirsty mouths, miserable conditions, and tangled hair".Hasht e Subh Daily noted that the tracking website Flight Radar indicated that Flight FJK-1255 that left Termez for the UAE capital Abu Dhabi that day was a plane from the Kazakh air carrier FlyJet.After the aircraft landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, "several Arab men" approached Ghani's entourage and took a number of Afghan officials with them "in a respectful manner", the source went on,He insisted that unlike the Uzbeks, the Arabs' attitude toward them was "respectful" as the "welcomed Ashraf Ghani and his companions with luxury vehicles".The insider noted that since the moment Ashraf Ghani left the airport, he has not seen him or other officials in his entourage.On 18 August, the UAE's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a press release that Ghani and his family were allowed entry into the Middle Eastern nation on "humanitarian grounds". However, the brief release did not offer specifics about any asylum conditions that may have been raised or the ex-Afghan president's exact location in the UAE.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/exiled-president-ghani-urges-international-community-to-recognize-talibans-rule-in-afghanistan-1089439859.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210901/report-biden-advised-ghani-to-portray-fight-against-taliban-as-successful-whether-true-or-not-1083763356.html
1
uzbekistan
afghanistan
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083706714_52:0:1396:1008_1920x0_80_0_0_ee36422c8a553c9eb6e3020d39e6a6e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uzbekistan, ashraf ghani, afghanistan, border, plane, militants, servicemen, united arab emirates, news, world

'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed

14:14 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 03.10.2021)
© REUTERS / AFGHAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACEAfghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends a security meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2021
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends a security meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / AFGHAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In late August, US House Republicans called for a probe into reports that Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with over $169 million in cash, something that he rejected as a "baseless lie".
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Uzbekistan, the newspaper Hasht e Subh Daily has cited unnamed sources close to Ghani as saying.
One source argued that shortly before Taliban* militants entered Kabul without a fight on 15 August, Ghani along with his assistants and bodyguards left the Afghan capital on board several emergency helicopters.

"It should be noted that for many years, due to special security protocols, four helicopters were always ready to fly at any time, whether at Kabul Airport or the Presidential Palace", according to the source.

They claimed a decision to land at the Termez Airport in Uzbekistan near the Afghan-Uzbek border was made despite Ghani's entourage having failed to get in touch with the Uzbek side to get the green light for the landing.
"The pilot of Ashraf Ghani's plane, ignoring the lack of contact with Uzbek officials, called the other helicopters, saying that regardless of what was happening, they would land in the Termez Airport because the helicopters were running out of fuel. With this decision, all four helicopters landed one after another in one of the corners of Termez Airport in the territory of Uzbekistan", the source noted.

They asserted that "of [the] 54 people who landed in Termez, along with other officials, 22 were pilots, co-pilots, and Air Force technicians, and 22 were presidential bodyguards", with none of them having passports.

The insider went on to say that after Ghani and his entourage's helicopters landed at Termez Airport, "about 200 to 300 Uzbek border guards and military personnel moved around our four helicopters", ready "for any reaction with their guns".
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Afghanistan
Ashraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
27 September, 08:32 GMT
According to the source, the Uzbek soldiers kept Ghani's entourage in custody for 31 hours, during which the personnel were on heightened alert and watched the ex-Afghan president's "every single move".

"Those 31 hours of waiting were the longest and most painful moments of my life. We had no bread to eat and no water to drink. There was no toilet, and in addition, more than 200 Uzbek soldiers guarded us with rifles ready to fire. […] Less than two or three hours after we arrived at the airport, the smell of the faeces of 50 people spread everywhere. However, the Uzbek soldiers still surrounded us, not allowing us to get away from the helicopters", the insider claimed.

They suggested that the Uzbek military men apparently perceived Ghani and his entourage as "coward fugitives who had abandoned a country that had been supported by the international community and its people for 20 years".
The source argued that the situation changed for the better on 16 August, when "after 31 hours of uncertainty, a small white plane with no government or trademark landed at Termez Airport".
It was Ghani, his spouse, and ex-presidential chief of staff who first boarded "this small plane, which had a total of 60 seats", the insider asserted, adding, "then we boarded one after the other with the same hungry stomachs, thirsty mouths, miserable conditions, and tangled hair".

"Nobody was talking and we didn't know where we were heading. Minutes later, the plane took off and they announced that we were leaving for the United Arab Emirates. Inside the plane, for the first time in 28 hours, we got some water and food", according to the source.

Hasht e Subh Daily noted that the tracking website Flight Radar indicated that Flight FJK-1255 that left Termez for the UAE capital Abu Dhabi that day was a plane from the Kazakh air carrier FlyJet.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah at the White House, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2021
Report: Biden Advised Ghani to Portray Fight Against Taliban as Successful 'Whether True or Not'
1 September, 00:47 GMT
After the aircraft landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, "several Arab men" approached Ghani's entourage and took a number of Afghan officials with them "in a respectful manner", the source went on,
He insisted that unlike the Uzbeks, the Arabs' attitude toward them was "respectful" as the "welcomed Ashraf Ghani and his companions with luxury vehicles".
The insider noted that since the moment Ashraf Ghani left the airport, he has not seen him or other officials in his entourage.

On 17 August, "some UAE officials visited us and asked us where we were going. They said there is no way for us to live in that country. Several companions, including pilots, co-pilots, and helicopter technicians, had no documents other than military IDs. They had to be transported to one of the camps recently set up for Afghan citizens by US forces in Abu Dhabi. The others each went their own way", the source concluded.

On 18 August, the UAE's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a press release that Ghani and his family were allowed entry into the Middle Eastern nation on "humanitarian grounds". However, the brief release did not offer specifics about any asylum conditions that may have been raised or the ex-Afghan president's exact location in the UAE.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:18 GMTTories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage
15:07 GMTThousands Gather in Amsterdam to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
15:00 GMTIllegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?
14:38 GMTNew Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November
14:29 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan
14:23 GMTArchaeologists Claim Mount Sinai, Where Moses Spoke to God, is in Saudi Arabia
14:14 GMT'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed
14:13 GMTIraqi Security Services Say Foiled Terrorist Attack in Western Province of Anbar
14:12 GMTEx-Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith Says Met Commissioner Dick Must Make Way for a ‘New Broom’
13:53 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to French Military Jets
13:38 GMT'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester
13:25 GMTSpooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
12:51 GMTProtests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements
12:48 GMTSaudi Arabia Says in 'Robust Dialogue' With US to End War in Yemen
12:34 GMTOman Speeds Up Evacuation From Muscat Ahead of Cyclone Shaheen Landfall
12:33 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-Wife May Be Subpoenaed in Sex Abuse Case to Confirm His 'Pizza Express' Alibi
12:12 GMTTurkey Plans to Counter Drilling of Hydrocarbon Resources Off Cyprus, Foreign Ministry Says
12:02 GMT$2 Mln Raised for US Marine Officer Put in Brig for Blasting Bungled Afghan Pullout
11:52 GMT'Rapunzel', Press, and 'The Jacket': Melania Trump Through the Eyes of Her Ex-Chief of Staff Grisham
11:43 GMTMultiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says