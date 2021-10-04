Registration was successful!
'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Casey DeSantis is a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, who won an Emmy for her PGA tour show. The 41-year-old has three children with her husband... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T16:35+0000
2021-10-04T16:35+0000
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that his wife Casey has been diagnosed with breast cancer.The governor didn't elaborate on his wife's medical condition.As Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis has been engaged in various public duties. She also chairs the Children &amp; Youth Cabinet.
'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

16:35 GMT 04.10.2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, arrive to visit a memorial to those missing outside the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on July 03, 2021, in Surfside, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, arrive to visit a memorial to those missing outside the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on July 03, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Michael Reaves
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Casey DeSantis is a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, who won an Emmy for her PGA tour show. The 41-year-old has three children with her husband Ron, the governor of Florida, two daughters, Madison (4 years old), and Marni (18-months-old) and a son Mason (3 years old).
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that his wife Casey has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," he told Fox News on Monday. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

The governor didn't elaborate on his wife's medical condition.
As Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis has been engaged in various public duties. She also chairs the Children & Youth Cabinet.
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
