'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that his wife Casey has been diagnosed with breast cancer.The governor didn't elaborate on his wife's medical condition.As Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis has been engaged in various public duties. She also chairs the Children & Youth Cabinet.
Casey DeSantis is a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, who won an Emmy for her PGA tour show. The 41-year-old has three children with her husband Ron, the governor of Florida, two daughters, Madison (4 years old), and Marni (18-months-old) and a son Mason (3 years old).
"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," he told Fox News on Monday. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."
