'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester

Sputnik is live from Manchester, UK, where "People's Assembly Against Austerity" activists are holding an anti-Tory demonstration on 3 October as the annual Conservative Party conference kicked off earlier this day. The members of the group have repeatedly said that the austerity measures adopted by the government are destructive. The United Kingdom began implementing austerity measures in various sectors of public life in the wake of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. University College London, in a report released in 2017, linked 120,000 deaths to the government's cutbacks.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
'People's Assembly' activists lead anti-Tory protest in Manchester
The Conservative Party conference is taking place amid a shortage of tanker truck drivers which has already translated into a lack of fuel at petrol stations.
Sputnik is live from Manchester, UK, where "People's Assembly Against Austerity" activists are holding an anti-Tory demonstration on 3 October as the annual Conservative Party conference kicked off earlier this day.
The members of the group have repeatedly said that the austerity measures adopted by the government are destructive.
The United Kingdom began implementing austerity measures in various sectors of public life in the wake of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. University College London, in a report released in 2017, linked 120,000 deaths to the government's cutbacks.