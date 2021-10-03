Registration was successful!
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Pandora Papers: Pakistan's Imran Khan Vows Probe Into Alleged Offshore Dealings of Inner Circle
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan became one of the first world leaders to react to the "Pandora Papers" on Sunday and said that Islamabad... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
"We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion &amp; corruption &amp; laundered out to financial "havens". The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens", Khan said in a series of tweets.On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new "Pandora Papers" leak on the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders and other high-profile individuals in offshore schemes. The ICIJ claimed that people in Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers have "secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth". The ICIJ suggests that Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of the prime minister's ex-adviser for finance and revenue, Waqar Masood Khan, are among those whose holdings have ostensibly been exposed. According to the investigation, military leaders have been implicated as well. There is no information about the involvement of the head of government himself.
17:56 GMT 03.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan became one of the first world leaders to react to the "Pandora Papers" on Sunday and said that Islamabad would investigate the activities of citizens mentioned in the leaked documents.
"We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial "havens". The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens", Khan said in a series of tweets.
On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new "Pandora Papers" leak on the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders and other high-profile individuals in offshore schemes. The ICIJ claimed that people in Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers have "secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth".
The ICIJ suggests that Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of the prime minister's ex-adviser for finance and revenue, Waqar Masood Khan, are among those whose holdings have ostensibly been exposed.
"The records also reveal the offshore dealings of a top PTI donor, Arif Naqvi, who is facing fraud charges in the United States", the ICIJ wrote.
According to the investigation, military leaders have been implicated as well. There is no information about the involvement of the head of government himself.
