International
'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has called the just-published "Pandora Papers" its "most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet", noting that the investigation involved more than 600 journalists from 117 countries as well as over 11.9 million leaked files "covering every corner of the globe".The explosive probe comes five years after the ICIJ published the Panama Papers, which cited documents allegedly belonging to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca to assert that some national leaders and their confidants used offshore banking to conceal their fortunes.At the same time, the authenticity of the data has never been confirmed, with Mossack Fonseca refusing to do so and accusing the journalists of having committed a crime.
16:35 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 16:38 GMT 03.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of investigative journalists published on Sunday a new report on the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders and other high-profile individuals in tax haven schemes.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has called the just-published "Pandora Papers" its "most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet", noting that the investigation involved more than 600 journalists from 117 countries as well as over 11.9 million leaked files "covering every corner of the globe".
The explosive probe comes five years after the ICIJ published the Panama Papers, which cited documents allegedly belonging to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca to assert that some national leaders and their confidants used offshore banking to conceal their fortunes.
At the same time, the authenticity of the data has never been confirmed, with Mossack Fonseca refusing to do so and accusing the journalists of having committed a crime.
