Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/man-who-inspired-generations-french-business-magnate-bernard-tapie-dies-aged-78-1089628394.html
'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78
'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78
In 2018, Tapie was diagnosed with stomach and oesophagus cancer. He underwent treatment in France and Belgium, which reports say involved experimental... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T16:38+0000
2021-10-03T16:38+0000
france
emmanuel macron
society
bernard tapie
jean castex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082536785_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de638db774350ed9654b6fb6e6cbf8bc.jpg
French business magnate Bernard Tapie has died at the age of 78, his family has announced. “He left peacefully, surrounded by his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his brother, present at his bedside”, read the statement sent to the La Provence newspaper, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. The family added that he wished to be buried in Marseille, "the city of his heart".French celebrities, businessmen, and politicians have paid tribute to the late business magnate, including incumbent Prime Minister Jean Castex, French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Brigitte."The man who had enough fighting spirit to move mountains and take down the moon never laid down arms, fighting cancer until its last moments", read a statement released by the Macron family, adding that his "ambition, energy and enthusiasm" had inspired "generations of French people".Larger-Than-LifeBorn in 1943 in a working class Paris suburb, he sold TV sets during the day and sang at clubs at night. He was also a race car driver. In his mid-twenties, he started buying up bankrupt companies, rescued them, and then sold them. By the time he turned 30, he had amassed a small empire that later burgeoned over the years, making him one of France’s richest men.It seemed that Tapie had the Midas touch – virtually all of his endeavours were successful. In 1986, he bought Olympique Lyonnais, which went on to win Ligue 1 four times and scooped up one of the most prestigious club trophies - UEFA’s Champions League - in 1993. He also bought a cycling team, which became the winner of Tour de France twice.On the back of his success in sports, he decided to try his hand at politics and was elected to the French parliament two times. He briefly served as minister for urban affairs under President Francois Mitterand, before becoming a member of the European Parliament.In 1990, he purchased German sportswear giant Adidas, which was experiencing financial problems. He moved production to Asia and hired celebrities to promote the company, which bounced back from its troubles.However, Tapie’s thirst for success came to haunt him just like king Midas’ desire for the golden touch. In the 1990s, he became the subject of several trials with accusations ranging from match-fixing to corruption, misuse of corporate assets, and tax fraud. The business magnate served time in prison. The trials led to the collapse of his business empire and he declared bankruptcy. He then sold Adidas to another French business magnate, Robert-Louis-Dreyfus. That sale turned into another court saga.Tapie sued state-owned bank Crédit Lyonnais, accusing it of undervaluing the company. In 2008, it seemed that his luck had returned, as the arbitration panel found that he had been the victim of fraud committed by the bank and awarded him $450 million in damages. The news caused public outcry after reports suggested that the panel was biased in favour of the business magnate. Then-Finance Minister Christine Lagarde was later convicted of negligence because she had ordered Tapie’s case against Crédit Lyonnais to be heard in arbitration courts instead of proceeding through regular courts.In 2017, a French court ordered Tapie to return the hefty payout he had received for the sale of Adidas, but he later won an appeal. However, prosecutors launched a new case, with the ruling scheduled for 6 October 2021.During his court battles, Tapie rediscovered his passion for the arts. He played a police inspector on a popular French TV show, starred in the re-enactment of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", and in Claude Lelouch’s 1996 movie "Men, Women: A User's Manual", which won a Little Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. After his cancer diagnosis became public, he declared that he would "fight like he had always done".
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082536785_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bb85abc124fe471973d93485e4eea72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, emmanuel macron, society, bernard tapie, jean castex

'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78

16:38 GMT 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BERTRAND GUAYIn this file photo taken on April 4, 2019, French businessman Bernard Tapie looks on during a suspension of his trial for having defrauded the French state of nearly half a billion euros with a massive 2008 arbitration award, at the Paris courthouse.
In this file photo taken on April 4, 2019, French businessman Bernard Tapie looks on during a suspension of his trial for having defrauded the French state of nearly half a billion euros with a massive 2008 arbitration award, at the Paris courthouse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BERTRAND GUAY
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2018, Tapie was diagnosed with stomach and oesophagus cancer. He underwent treatment in France and Belgium, which reports say involved experimental techniques. Last year, he and his wife became victims of a violent burglary at their estate.
French business magnate Bernard Tapie has died at the age of 78, his family has announced. “He left peacefully, surrounded by his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his brother, present at his bedside”, read the statement sent to the La Provence newspaper, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. The family added that he wished to be buried in Marseille, "the city of his heart".
French celebrities, businessmen, and politicians have paid tribute to the late business magnate, including incumbent Prime Minister Jean Castex, French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Brigitte.

"The man who had enough fighting spirit to move mountains and take down the moon never laid down arms, fighting cancer until its last moments", read a statement released by the Macron family, adding that his "ambition, energy and enthusiasm" had inspired "generations of French people".

Larger-Than-Life

Born in 1943 in a working class Paris suburb, he sold TV sets during the day and sang at clubs at night. He was also a race car driver. In his mid-twenties, he started buying up bankrupt companies, rescued them, and then sold them. By the time he turned 30, he had amassed a small empire that later burgeoned over the years, making him one of France’s richest men.

It seemed that Tapie had the Midas touch – virtually all of his endeavours were successful. In 1986, he bought Olympique Lyonnais, which went on to win Ligue 1 four times and scooped up one of the most prestigious club trophies - UEFA’s Champions League - in 1993.
He also bought a cycling team, which became the winner of Tour de France twice.

On the back of his success in sports, he decided to try his hand at politics and was elected to the French parliament two times. He briefly served as minister for urban affairs under President Francois Mitterand, before becoming a member of the European Parliament.

In 1990, he purchased German sportswear giant Adidas, which was experiencing financial problems. He moved production to Asia and hired celebrities to promote the company, which bounced back from its troubles.

However, Tapie’s thirst for success came to haunt him just like king Midas’ desire for the golden touch. In the 1990s, he became the subject of several trials with accusations ranging from match-fixing to corruption, misuse of corporate assets, and tax fraud. The business magnate served time in prison.

The trials led to the collapse of his business empire and he declared bankruptcy. He then sold Adidas to another French business magnate, Robert-Louis-Dreyfus. That sale turned into another court saga.

Tapie sued state-owned bank Crédit Lyonnais, accusing it of undervaluing the company. In 2008, it seemed that his luck had returned, as the arbitration panel found that he had been the victim of fraud committed by the bank and awarded him $450 million in damages.

The news caused public outcry after reports suggested that the panel was biased in favour of the business magnate. Then-Finance Minister Christine Lagarde was later convicted of negligence because she had ordered Tapie’s case against Crédit Lyonnais to be heard in arbitration courts instead of proceeding through regular courts.

In 2017, a French court ordered Tapie to return the hefty payout he had received for the sale of Adidas, but he later won an appeal. However, prosecutors launched a new case, with the ruling scheduled for 6 October 2021.

During his court battles, Tapie rediscovered his passion for the arts. He played a police inspector on a popular French TV show, starred in the re-enactment of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", and in Claude Lelouch’s 1996 movie "Men, Women: A User's Manual", which won a Little Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

After his cancer diagnosis became public, he declared that he would "fight like he had always done".
100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:38 GMT'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78
16:35 GMT'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
16:19 GMTSpain to Allocate Over $230Mln for La Palma Island Hit by Volcanic Eruption, PM Sanchez Says
16:17 GMTIran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
15:54 GMTEight People Die in Plane Crash in Northern Italy - Videos
15:50 GMT‘New Domain in Battle’: UK Touts New Cyber Warfare Centre to Stage ‘Offensive Attacks’
15:34 GMTBiden Reportedly Supported Progressives in Reconciliation Talks, Raising Eyebrows Among Moderates
15:18 GMTTories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage
15:07 GMTThousands Gather in Amsterdam to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
15:00 GMTIllegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?
14:38 GMTNew Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November
14:29 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan
14:23 GMTArchaeologists Claim Mount Sinai, Where Moses Spoke to God, is in Saudi Arabia
14:14 GMT'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed
14:13 GMTIraqi Security Services Say Foiled Terrorist Attack in Western Province of Anbar
14:12 GMTEx-Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith Says Met Commissioner Dick Must Make Way for a ‘New Broom’
13:53 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to French Military Jets
13:38 GMT'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester
13:25 GMTSpooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
12:51 GMTProtests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements