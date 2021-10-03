https://sputniknews.com/20211003/icij-may-publish-more-data-on-offshore-schemes-has-12mln-files-under-scrutiny-1089633514.html

ICIJ May Publish More Data on Offshore Schemes, Has 12Mln Files Under Scrutiny

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) told Sputnik on Sunday that it does not rule out more revelations about...

Earlier in the day, the ICIJ published a new "Pandora Papers" leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe.The report's explosive findings name-checked King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and even Colombia singer Shakira, among a bevy of other figures.They were also open to the idea that new prominent names might emerge over the course of the investigation.The Pandora Papers is considered the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, and is just the latest in a string of such revelation over the past several years. Similar findings surfaced following the FinCen Files, Paradise Papers, Panama Paper and the LuxLeaks.Organized by the ICIJ, the investigation and analysis of findings involved the participation of more than 650 reporters.

