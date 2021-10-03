Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/fuming-goat-ronaldo-storms-down-tunnel-following-uniteds-draw-with-everton---video-1089619717.html
Fuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video
Fuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video
Anthony Martial's powerful strike at the end of the first half put the Red Devils ahead. However, the Toffees managed to score a quick equaliser. Ronaldo... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T08:49+0000
2021-10-03T08:49+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
football
sport
everton fc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:545:2000:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_39fc004516662ce9f6514cfdb4dad3f0.jpg
It seems if there is anything Cristiano Ronaldo hates more than not winning is when somebody copies his "siiiii" (sometimes spelled "siu") goal celebration, which sees the athlete perform a mid-air pirouette before exclaiming si, yes in Spanish, upon landing.During Saturday's match against Everton Toffees' midfielder Andros Townsend made an attempt (quite a sloppy one) to copy Ronaldo's signature move. It is unclear whether it was the game's result or Townsend's celebration, but after the final whistle Ronaldo headed straight to the tunnel and seemed angry when the Everton player tried to talk to him.Warning! The following video contains strong language.After the game, Townsend revealed that he copied Ronaldo's celebration because he considers the Portuguese player his "idol".Townsend later posted a statement on Instagram expressing respect for Ronaldo and revealed that the Portuguese star gave him his jersey.The draw left Manchester United and Everton with 14 points and the clubs are now third and fourth respectively. Chelsea tops the table with 16 points.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:750:2000:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_3477eeaaecfe372615cfdfbbae0573fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, football, sport, everton fc

Fuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video

08:49 GMT 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTA
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Anthony Martial's powerful strike at the end of the first half put the Red Devils ahead. However, the Toffees managed to score a quick equaliser. Ronaldo appeared on the pitch in the second half, but the 36-year-old didn't manage to secure victory for the club.
It seems if there is anything Cristiano Ronaldo hates more than not winning is when somebody copies his "siiiii" (sometimes spelled "siu") goal celebration, which sees the athlete perform a mid-air pirouette before exclaiming si, yes in Spanish, upon landing.

During Saturday's match against Everton Toffees' midfielder Andros Townsend made an attempt (quite a sloppy one) to copy Ronaldo's signature move.
It is unclear whether it was the game's result or Townsend's celebration, but after the final whistle Ronaldo headed straight to the tunnel and seemed angry when the Everton player tried to talk to him.
Warning! The following video contains strong language.

After the game, Townsend revealed that he copied Ronaldo's celebration because he considers the Portuguese player his "idol".

"I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. Maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn't great but it was out of respect for Cristiano and it is an honour to be in the same field as him", he said.

Townsend later posted a statement on Instagram expressing respect for Ronaldo and revealed that the Portuguese star gave him his jersey.

The draw left Manchester United and Everton with 14 points and the clubs are now third and fourth respectively. Chelsea tops the table with 16 points.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
godday walmper
3 October, 11:53 GMT
000000
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Louis Andrea
3 October, 12:00 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:49 GMTFuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video
07:57 GMTTed Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Causes 'Personnel Crisis' in Biden Admin
07:49 GMTLive Updates: UK Conservative Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester
07:22 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set
07:15 GMTRussian Ambassador to Sofia Blames US for Expulsions of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria
07:12 GMTItalians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections
06:18 GMTIndian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border
06:11 GMTNorth Korea Warns UN Security Council of 'Consequences' if It Relies on US 'Brigandish Approach'
05:58 GMTJohnson Vows 'Decisive Action' to Rebuild COVID-Hit Economy Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
05:33 GMTWATCH 'F**k Joe Biden' Chant Heard at NASCAR Race
05:15 GMTDetention of Ex-Bolivian President Anez Extended by Five Months, Daughter Says
05:07 GMTMahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why
04:58 GMTEXCLUSIVE: Tehran to Boost Uranium Enrichment, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Says
04:30 GMTOpposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat
04:18 GMTUS Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials
04:13 GMTBling, Bling! US Woman Uncovers 4.38-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park
04:12 GMTPresident Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
03:51 GMTIranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
03:31 GMTUS Warns Sudan That Bilateral Relations Depend on Civilian-Led Transition
03:30 GMTBepiColombo Captures Stunning First Image of Mercury During Flyby