Fuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video

Anthony Martial's powerful strike at the end of the first half put the Red Devils ahead. However, the Toffees managed to score a quick equaliser. Ronaldo... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

It seems if there is anything Cristiano Ronaldo hates more than not winning is when somebody copies his "siiiii" (sometimes spelled "siu") goal celebration, which sees the athlete perform a mid-air pirouette before exclaiming si, yes in Spanish, upon landing.During Saturday's match against Everton Toffees' midfielder Andros Townsend made an attempt (quite a sloppy one) to copy Ronaldo's signature move. It is unclear whether it was the game's result or Townsend's celebration, but after the final whistle Ronaldo headed straight to the tunnel and seemed angry when the Everton player tried to talk to him.Warning! The following video contains strong language.After the game, Townsend revealed that he copied Ronaldo's celebration because he considers the Portuguese player his "idol".Townsend later posted a statement on Instagram expressing respect for Ronaldo and revealed that the Portuguese star gave him his jersey.The draw left Manchester United and Everton with 14 points and the clubs are now third and fourth respectively. Chelsea tops the table with 16 points.

