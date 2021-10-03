Emily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set
The lyrics of the song are full of sexual innuendos and the video shows Robin Thicke, rapper T.I., and singer Pharell Williams dancing in the company of three models. At some point during the video Emily Ratajkowski stands next to Robin Thicke covering her naked breasts with her hand. The singer also released an uncensored version of the video where all models, including Ms Ratajkowski, appear topless.
According to an excerpt from Emily Ratajkowski's book, published in The Sunday Times, the five-time Grammy nominee came to the set drunk and touched her breasts during the filming of the video.
"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'", reads the excerpt from the book.
Speaking to The Sunday Times Diane Martel, the director of the video, confirmed that the incident occurred.
"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f*ck are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!'", she said.
The news of Emily Ratajkowski's accusations quickly went viral, but the 30-year-old model didn't receive much support from netizens.
Wait in the video she was naked in dancing all up on him 😂 goodness this world— Latin_Conservative (@prkb8) October 2, 2021
Maybe don’t do raunchy videos or walk around naked.— IndianaGirl1977 (@cabubsmom) October 2, 2021
The majority of users, including women, wondered why it took the model 8 years to come forward with the accusations.
I believe all women, but why did she just happen to bring this up?— CathyLu (@CathyLuE827) October 2, 2021
And this is why no one takes victims seriously…why wait so long to say something? Regardless of whether or not this accusation is true what’s the point of bringing it up now…and publicly 🤦🏻♀️— 🇦🇷🇦🇷Luli Lu🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@_msgorg3ous_) October 2, 2021
Others suggested that the 30-year-old decided to speak now, because she wanted attention.
And she only remembered it when she sold a book. Amazing.— Andrew Brasky (@AndrewBrasky) October 2, 2021
Many wrote that Ms Ratajkowski and the director should have gone to the police instead of talking about the issue now.
She could have left the scene immediately and ask the video to not be published and go to the police— alex 🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@acaitaliasati) October 3, 2021
Yea the sad part is that the director saw the incident and didn’t report it…this is all coming out now cuz it’s in her new book 🤦🏻♀️— 🇦🇷🇦🇷Luli Lu🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@_msgorg3ous_) October 3, 2021
Still others honed their skills at making puns and wondered whether Robin Thicke's behaviour was just part of an act during the filming of a very sexually suggestive music video.
How do you ACT to touch someone but not actually touch them?— ZaneMax (@ZaneMax4) October 3, 2021
he certainly blurred the line between right and wrong.— Walter Cronkite (@CronkiteWalt) October 2, 2021
However, there were those who defended the woman.
These comments are disgusting. Doesn't matter if she was nude or not. He had no right to touch her. & she has every right to talk about it on her own time when she's ready!!!!— Christina Danielle (@Christi45777491) October 3, 2021
HE DIDN’T HAVE PERMISSION!!!! All these comments are disgusting 🤮— Julie Hendrickson (@jkhendri) October 2, 2021
Incidentally, this is not the first time the song "Blurred Lines" has caused trouble for Robin Thicke. The singer and co-authors of the song (Pharell Williams and rapper T.I.) were sued by the children of the late soul singer Marvin Gaye, who claimed that they copied Gaye's 1977 hit "Got to Give it Up". Thicke and his fellow colleagues denied the accusations, but the jury sided with the children of Marvin Gaye and awarded them $7.3 million in damages.