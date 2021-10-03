Registration was successful!
Emily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set
Emily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set
The 30-year-old made the allegation in her upcoming book "My Body", set to be released on 9 November. According to the description on the publisher's website... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
viral, naked, sexual harassment, emily ratajkowski, groping

Emily Ratajkowski Slammed After Claiming Robin Thicke Groped Her Bare Breasts on 'Blurred Lines' Set

07:22 GMT 03.10.2021
© John Salangsang/InvisionEmily Ratajkowski attends the LA Premiere of "We Are Your Friends" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Emily Ratajkowski attends the LA Premiere of We Are Your Friends held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© John Salangsang/Invision
Max Gorbachev
The 30-year-old made the allegation in her upcoming book "My Body", set to be released on 9 November. According to the description on the publisher's website, the book will explore feminism, sexuality, and men's treatment of women.
Women are generally supported and sympathised with when they open up about any sexual abuse they've experienced in their lives, but it appears this was not the case for model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski. The 30-year-old has accused R&B singer Robin Thicke of groping her during the filming of the music video for his 2013 hit "Blurred Lines".

The lyrics of the song are full of sexual innuendos and the video shows Robin Thicke, rapper T.I., and singer Pharell Williams dancing in the company of three models. At some point during the video Emily Ratajkowski stands next to Robin Thicke covering her naked breasts with her hand. The singer also released an uncensored version of the video where all models, including Ms Ratajkowski, appear topless.

According to an excerpt from Emily Ratajkowski's book, published in The Sunday Times, the five-time Grammy nominee came to the set drunk and touched her breasts during the filming of the video.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'", reads the excerpt from the book.

The model says that she shrugged her chin forward and avoided eye contact with the singer and then felt "the heat of humiliation pump through" her body. "I didn't react – not really, not like I should have", Ratajkowksi writes.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Diane Martel, the director of the video, confirmed that the incident occurred.

"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f*ck are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!'", she said.

Martel stressed that the singer "sheepishly" apologised and looked "contrite" following the incident. "I don't think he would have done this had he been sober", she said.

The news of Emily Ratajkowski's accusations quickly went viral, but the 30-year-old model didn't receive much support from netizens.

The majority of users, including women, wondered why it took the model 8 years to come forward with the accusations.

Others suggested that the 30-year-old decided to speak now, because she wanted attention.

Many wrote that Ms Ratajkowski and the director should have gone to the police instead of talking about the issue now.

Still others honed their skills at making puns and wondered whether Robin Thicke's behaviour was just part of an act during the filming of a very sexually suggestive music video.

However, there were those who defended the woman.

Incidentally, this is not the first time the song "Blurred Lines" has caused trouble for Robin Thicke. The singer and co-authors of the song (Pharell Williams and rapper T.I.) were sued by the children of the late soul singer Marvin Gaye, who claimed that they copied Gaye's 1977 hit "Got to Give it Up". Thicke and his fellow colleagues denied the accusations, but the jury sided with the children of Marvin Gaye and awarded them $7.3 million in damages.
