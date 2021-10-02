Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/white-house-explored-possibility-of-making-payments-after-breaching-debt-limit-report-says-1089609245.html
White House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says
White House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says
The US Congress is barreling towards the 18 October deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned that failure to comply with it could lead to... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T16:21+0000
2021-10-02T16:21+0000
us
white house
republicans
democrats
debt ceiling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089609082_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20001519c4f7ca9ec078904c0604e9e8.jpg
White House officials explored the possibility of the government continuing payments in the event of breaching the debt limit in mid-October, but concluded that a default and economic catastrophe would be unavoidable, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In the reported internal review, the officials circulated memos with various theories suggesting scenarios of a debt ceiling breach. Among the theories was a once-popular idea to create a so-called "trillion-dollar coin" - a peculiar "new nuclear option" for the economy that was suggested back in 2013 to avert a similar threat of default. However, all scenarios were ditched as unworkable, the sources told the WaPo. Even though all options were reviewed, the White House recognised Congress' action to maintain "full faith and credit of the US government".Something that has never happened in US history is a failure to raise the debt limit followed by default. If this occurs, the US Treasury could very soon run out of cash, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.The stalled debt ceiling issue is frustrating for the Democratic Party, which is currently struggling to pass Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda. Apart from their own disagreements, Democrats are also facing unified Republican opposition to both Biden agenda and debt ceiling action. While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has remained adamant in his assertions that it is up to Democrats to act on the debt ceiling, his rival, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is confident that the GOP counterpart is bluffing.According to CNN, however, one senior GOP aide said after seeing Schumer's quote on could hold out in the stare down "Longer than Biden and Democrats, that's for sure". In a manner that does not signal any de-escalation in the standoff, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Democrats do not intend to give up either."We're not going to, nor should anyone, let Republicans off the hook here, so we're going to continue to press them on it", she insisted.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/how-could-us-debt-ceiling-impasse-affect-social-security-checks-1089606625.html
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
1
1
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089609082_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f0508c4f3feb673f27dcf6833e96425.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, white house, republicans, democrats, debt ceiling

White House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says

16:21 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGOA general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2021
A general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Congress is barreling towards the 18 October deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned that failure to comply with it could lead to serious economic troubles for the country.
White House officials explored the possibility of the government continuing payments in the event of breaching the debt limit in mid-October, but concluded that a default and economic catastrophe would be unavoidable, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
In the reported internal review, the officials circulated memos with various theories suggesting scenarios of a debt ceiling breach. Among the theories was a once-popular idea to create a so-called "trillion-dollar coin" - a peculiar "new nuclear option" for the economy that was suggested back in 2013 to avert a similar threat of default.
However, all scenarios were ditched as unworkable, the sources told the WaPo. Even though all options were reviewed, the White House recognised Congress' action to maintain "full faith and credit of the US government".

“There is only one viable option to deal with the debt limit: Congress needs to increase or suspend it, as it has done approximately 80 times, including three times during the last administration”, Michael Gwin, a White House spokesman, said in a statement.

Something that has never happened in US history is a failure to raise the debt limit followed by default. If this occurs, the US Treasury could very soon run out of cash, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
In this photo illustration, Treasury employee Linda Tarkenton of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania holds a blank U.S. Treasury check before it's run through a printer at the U.S. Treasury printing facility July 18, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
How Could US Debt Ceiling Impasse Affect Social Security Checks?
14:35 GMT
The stalled debt ceiling issue is frustrating for the Democratic Party, which is currently struggling to pass Biden's sweeping "Build Back Better" agenda. Apart from their own disagreements, Democrats are also facing unified Republican opposition to both Biden agenda and debt ceiling action.
While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has remained adamant in his assertions that it is up to Democrats to act on the debt ceiling, his rival, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is confident that the GOP counterpart is bluffing.

"As default gets closer and closer to becoming a reality, our Republican colleagues will be forced to ask themselves how long they are going to continue playing political games while the economic stability of our country is at risk", Schumer said on the Senate floor, cited by CNN.

According to CNN, however, one senior GOP aide said after seeing Schumer's quote on could hold out in the stare down "Longer than Biden and Democrats, that's for sure".
In a manner that does not signal any de-escalation in the standoff, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Democrats do not intend to give up either.
"We're not going to, nor should anyone, let Republicans off the hook here, so we're going to continue to press them on it", she insisted.
300100
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Lawrence Alexander
2 October, 19:52 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:45 GMTFauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
17:12 GMTUS Senate Plans to Vote on Highway Bill on Saturday in Hopes of Ending Partial Government Shutdown
17:07 GMTGeorgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
17:07 GMTBlack Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
16:30 GMTUK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
16:30 GMTAfter Farmers' Protest in Haryana Turns Ugly, State Chief to Commence Paddy Procurement on Sunday
16:21 GMTWhite House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says
16:07 GMTWomen's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
15:55 GMTTrump Presses Texas House, Governor to Push Election Audit Bill, Praises Positive Impact on Midterms
15:43 GMTDramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million
15:10 GMTOpponents of Nord Stream 2 Can Use 'Legal Tricks' to Hamper Certification, Russian Deputy FM Says
14:57 GMTIs US Transportation System Collapsing Under Pressure of Surging Shipments, Workforce Shortages?
14:50 GMTVIDEO: Bizarre Aircraft Spotted Near Secretive Lockheed Martin Facility Sparks UFO Frenzy Online
14:39 GMTIran Slams Bahrain for ‘Welcoming’ Israeli Foreign Minister, Claims It’ll Bring Insecurity to Region
14:35 GMTHow Could US Debt Ceiling Impasse Affect Social Security Checks?
14:30 GMTNo Jab? ‘Get Another Job’, Javid Tells Un-Vaxxed Care Home Workers
13:57 GMTMeet Yogesh Saini, Who Spearheaded Street Art in India, Painted Town With Shades of Mahatma Gandhi
13:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Playing Into the Hands of Ruling BJP Over Nationalism: Sociologist
13:49 GMTUK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
13:35 GMTTaking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano