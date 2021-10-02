Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/voice-of-the-violence-us-issues-terrorism-charge-against-canadian-who-narrated-daesh-propaganda-1089612806.html
'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian citizen with ties to the Daesh* media arm, was captured by Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces following a firefight in... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T22:40+0000
2021-10-02T22:39+0000
us department of justice
terrorism
militants
isil recruiter
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf7d9c5c662e9df0876b2f546f24f68.jpg
Khalifa, 38, has been charged by the US government with conspiracy to provide material support to Daesh, resulting in death following years of alleged assistance to the terrorist group's English Media Section, a criminal complaint unsealed on Saturday revealed. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, noted that the militant is now under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Khalifa served as a lead translator for the Daesh media arm, and provided English-language narration for propaganda videos, including a notorious post featuring the August 2014 beheading of American journalist James Foley. According to the complaint, Khalifa has been with the group since 2013, when he first arrived in Syria to fight alongside Daesh. He was later assigned to the Daesh Media Bureau due to his fluency in English and Arabic.Mark J. Lesko, acting assistant attorney general for the DoJ's National Security Division, said that the criminal complaint comes as a "first step" in holding the alleged terrorist accountable for his actions. During a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Khalifa said that he was "just the voice" accompanying the violent - sometimes gory - videos. He also stated that he did not regret his role. Raj Parekh, acting US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, argued that Khalifa's voice assisted in the spread of, and recruitment for, the terrorist group.He also emphasized Khalifa' alleged role in combat. Khalifa has denied committing any killings during his time with the terrorist group. *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is recognized as a terrorist organization, and has been banned in many countries including Russia.
"was captured by Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces following a firefight in January 2019" ... In other words, a terrorist employed by one state was captured by terrorists employed by that state's masters. One set of israeloamerican terrorists attacking Syria vs another, higher ranked set of israeloamerican terrorists attacking Syria. See the commonality here? The author of the zio-media article obviously doesn't want you to.
0
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_b062b64ae4af6873b9c3a1573b9a314b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of justice, terrorism, militants, isil recruiter, daesh

'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda

22:40 GMT 02.10.2021
CC0 / / Daesh fighter
Daesh fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian citizen with ties to the Daesh* media arm, was captured by Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces following a firefight in January 2019, and has remained in local custody until recently. Khalifa allegedly served as the English-speaking narrator for multiple propaganda pieces, including recruitment videos.
Khalifa, 38, has been charged by the US government with conspiracy to provide material support to Daesh, resulting in death following years of alleged assistance to the terrorist group's English Media Section, a criminal complaint unsealed on Saturday revealed.
The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, noted that the militant is now under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Khalifa served as a lead translator for the Daesh media arm, and provided English-language narration for propaganda videos, including a notorious post featuring the August 2014 beheading of American journalist James Foley.
According to the complaint, Khalifa has been with the group since 2013, when he first arrived in Syria to fight alongside Daesh. He was later assigned to the Daesh Media Bureau due to his fluency in English and Arabic.
Mark J. Lesko, acting assistant attorney general for the DoJ's National Security Division, said that the criminal complaint comes as a "first step" in holding the alleged terrorist accountable for his actions.

"As alleged in the complaint, the defendant and others engaged in a wide-ranging conspiracy to provide material support to [Daesh], with the conspirators serving the terrorist organization in a variety of capacities," the DoJ official said. "As alleged, that conspiracy resulted in the death of numerous others at the hands of [Daesh] members and fighters."

During a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Khalifa said that he was "just the voice" accompanying the violent - sometimes gory - videos. He also stated that he did not regret his role.
Raj Parekh, acting US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, argued that Khalifa's voice assisted in the spread of, and recruitment for, the terrorist group.
"Through his alleged leading role in translating, narrating, and advancing [Daesh] online propaganda, Khalifa promoted the terrorist group, furthered its worldwide recruitment efforts, and expanded the reach of videos that glorified the horrific murders and indiscriminate cruelty of [Daesh]," Parekh said.
He also emphasized Khalifa' alleged role in combat.

"As alleged, Mohammed Khalifa not only fought for [Daesh] on the battlefield in Syria, but he was also the voice behind the violence."

Khalifa has denied committing any killings during his time with the terrorist group.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is recognized as a terrorist organization, and has been banned in many countries including Russia.
101000
Discuss
Popular comments
"was captured by Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces following a firefight in January 2019" ... In other words, a terrorist employed by one state was captured by terrorists employed by that state's masters. One set of israeloamerican terrorists attacking Syria vs another, higher ranked set of israeloamerican terrorists attacking Syria. See the commonality here? The author of the zio-media article obviously doesn't want you to.
vtvot tak
3 October, 01:55 GMT
000000
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
Louis Andrea
3 October, 02:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:30 GMTIranian Foreign Minister Says Talks on Restoring Nuclear Deal to Resume in Vienna Soon
22:51 GMT'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
22:40 GMT'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
21:33 GMTTop Lockheed Martin Exec Spills Beans on Likely Base for Poland's Second F-35A Squadron - Report
21:10 GMTVideo: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
20:49 GMTTunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover
20:45 GMTUN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA
20:19 GMTTerrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports
19:49 GMTBlue Sunday: Tory Conference Bandwagon Rolls Back Into Manchester
19:44 GMTUS Economic Slump Unlikely, Stocks to See Healthy Correction in Long Term - Investor
19:03 GMTSyrian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Features Tablet in Language Predating Hebrew – Video
18:32 GMT'Orwellian': British Intelligence Base Reportedly Linked to IRGC Chief Soleimani Assassination
18:09 GMTDonald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19
18:04 GMTAlgeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs, Reports Say
17:45 GMTFauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
17:12 GMTSenate Passes Extension of Highway Funding for 30 Days Amid Infrastructure Bill Stalls
17:07 GMTGeorgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
17:07 GMTBlack Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
16:30 GMTUK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
16:30 GMTAfter Farmers' Protest in Haryana Turns Ugly, State Chief to Commence Paddy Procurement on Sunday