'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda

Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian citizen with ties to the Daesh* media arm, was captured by Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces following a firefight in... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

Khalifa, 38, has been charged by the US government with conspiracy to provide material support to Daesh, resulting in death following years of alleged assistance to the terrorist group's English Media Section, a criminal complaint unsealed on Saturday revealed. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, noted that the militant is now under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Khalifa served as a lead translator for the Daesh media arm, and provided English-language narration for propaganda videos, including a notorious post featuring the August 2014 beheading of American journalist James Foley. According to the complaint, Khalifa has been with the group since 2013, when he first arrived in Syria to fight alongside Daesh. He was later assigned to the Daesh Media Bureau due to his fluency in English and Arabic.Mark J. Lesko, acting assistant attorney general for the DoJ's National Security Division, said that the criminal complaint comes as a "first step" in holding the alleged terrorist accountable for his actions. During a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Khalifa said that he was "just the voice" accompanying the violent - sometimes gory - videos. He also stated that he did not regret his role. Raj Parekh, acting US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, argued that Khalifa's voice assisted in the spread of, and recruitment for, the terrorist group.He also emphasized Khalifa' alleged role in combat. Khalifa has denied committing any killings during his time with the terrorist group. *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is recognized as a terrorist organization, and has been banned in many countries including Russia.

vot tak "was captured by Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces following a firefight in January 2019" ... In other words, a terrorist employed by one state was captured by terrorists employed by that state's masters. One set of israeloamerican terrorists attacking Syria vs another, higher ranked set of israeloamerican terrorists attacking Syria. See the commonality here? The author of the zio-media article obviously doesn't want you to. 0

