https://sputniknews.com/20211002/us-senators-blast-facebook-for-concealing-instagrams-risks-to-teens-1089595715.html

US Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens

US Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens

Senators demanded pledges from the company to make changes after grilling Facebook’s Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis in a hours-long Capitol Hill hearing... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T01:05+0000

2021-10-02T01:05+0000

2021-10-02T01:06+0000

us

facebook

teens

richard blumenthal

us senators

mental health

instagram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082782684_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_fa2652342b5c82bea5456851bd328027.jpg

US lawmakers have fired a barrage of criticism at a top Facebook executive on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform impacts teens’ mental health, but Facebook has instead offered assurances that the sites are safe.Davis testified to the US Senate Committee that a Wall Street Journal series — based on internal research leaked by a whistleblower at Facebook — had selectively chosen parts of its studies to give an inaccurately dark vision of the company’s work.She reportedly defended Instagram’s efforts to protect young people, and presented a survey to lawmakers that indicated Instagram as being generally helpful to teens suffering from serious issues like anxiety, sadness and eating disorders.The lawmakers accused Facebook of concealing the findings which reported evidence that the company is aware of the platform’s negative impact on mental health.However, Facebook has defended the impact of its products, saying Instagram has "affirmatively helped" young people.A Facebook whistleblower is set to testify before senators on Tuesday.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

us, facebook, teens, richard blumenthal, us senators, mental health, instagram