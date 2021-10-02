Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/us-marine-pilots-to-begin-testing-f-35bs-on-japans-de-facto-aircraft-carrier-izumo-1089594408.html
US Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
US Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
The Japanese Ministry of Defense has announced US Marines will help test the ability of the cruise Izumo, a de facto aircraft carrier, to operate F-35B Joint... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T00:22+0000
2021-10-02T00:22+0000
military & intelligence
japan
f-35b
js izumo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105555/65/1055556520_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_674e6a9a8d8ee8c60dba54889c1c9ca3.jpg
The tests will be carried out between October 3 and 7 in the Pacific Ocean off the Japanese coast, Defense News reported. The Izumo was docked on Thursday at Marine Combat Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, a base in western Japan that houses two USMC F-35 squadrons.Like the United Kingdom, Japan is slated to buy hundreds of the stealthy jets from Lockheed Martin, but doesn’t have enough to conduct tests on its warships being modified to carry them. Marine F-35 pilots are deployed on the British HMS Queen Elizabeth on its inaugural cruise, and they are now also helping to fit out Izumo.Japan is to receive 42 of the F-35Bs, according to a 2019 deal, but the first isn’t slated to arrive until 2023. Izumo has further upgrades to receive, as well, which it will get in 2025. Meanwhile, Kaga is expected to get all its upgrades next year.They will be the first aircraft carriers fielded by Japan since the end of World War II, when it deployed dozens of flattops as part of its Pacific-spanning war of conquest that brought it into conflict with the United States, China, the British Empire, and the Soviet Union, resulting in its defeat and disarmament."The review of the new defense guideline is extremely meaningful to show the Japanese people and the world what is truly necessary in our defense to protect the people and to serve as the cornerstone of the future (for the Japan Self-Defense Forces),” he added.The modernization is motivated in part by increasing tensions with China, with which Japan has overlapping claims to islands in the East China Sea. However, the US has also put heavy pressure on its Pacific allies to take a more bellicose stance against China as part of its own strategic shift toward “great power competition” with Beijing and Moscow.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105555/65/1055556520_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_58d2241ee21d3a097405323b9780f2c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, japan, f-35b, js izumo

US Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo

00:22 GMT 02.10.2021
© Photo : Kaijō JieitaiJS Izumo (DDH-183)
JS Izumo (DDH-183) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© Photo : Kaijō Jieitai
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Japanese Ministry of Defense has announced US Marines will help test the ability of the cruise Izumo, a de facto aircraft carrier, to operate F-35B Joint Strike Fighters. The warships were recently modified to accommodate the advanced jet aircraft, which can takeoff and land vertically.
The tests will be carried out between October 3 and 7 in the Pacific Ocean off the Japanese coast, Defense News reported. The Izumo was docked on Thursday at Marine Combat Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, a base in western Japan that houses two USMC F-35 squadrons.
Like the United Kingdom, Japan is slated to buy hundreds of the stealthy jets from Lockheed Martin, but doesn’t have enough to conduct tests on its warships being modified to carry them. Marine F-35 pilots are deployed on the British HMS Queen Elizabeth on its inaugural cruise, and they are now also helping to fit out Izumo.
Because the Japanese constitution forbids offensive warships, the JS Izumo is categorized as a multi-purpose destroyer, despite having a massive flight deck and being larger, at 27,000 tons, than many aircraft carriers explicitly defined as such. Izumo and its sister ship, Kaga, were originally built for helicopters, but have been modified to carry the F-35B by having its flight deck reinforced to stand up to the high heat of its jet engines.
Japan is to receive 42 of the F-35Bs, according to a 2019 deal, but the first isn’t slated to arrive until 2023. Izumo has further upgrades to receive, as well, which it will get in 2025. Meanwhile, Kaga is expected to get all its upgrades next year.
They will be the first aircraft carriers fielded by Japan since the end of World War II, when it deployed dozens of flattops as part of its Pacific-spanning war of conquest that brought it into conflict with the United States, China, the British Empire, and the Soviet Union, resulting in its defeat and disarmament.
"Under the drastically changing security environment around Japan, the government will take all possible measures to protect the lives and assets of Japanese people," Yoshihide Suga, who at the time was chief cabinet secretary but is now prime minister, said in June.
"The review of the new defense guideline is extremely meaningful to show the Japanese people and the world what is truly necessary in our defense to protect the people and to serve as the cornerstone of the future (for the Japan Self-Defense Forces),” he added.
The modernization is motivated in part by increasing tensions with China, with which Japan has overlapping claims to islands in the East China Sea. However, the US has also put heavy pressure on its Pacific allies to take a more bellicose stance against China as part of its own strategic shift toward “great power competition” with Beijing and Moscow.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
YesterdayBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
YesterdaySen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting
YesterdayFlag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
YesterdayPalestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
YesterdayPornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
YesterdayWhat PSG’s Pursuit of Erling Haaland Really Means
Yesterday‘Caring’ Professor Advises His Female Students to Learn How to Cook to Avoid Getting Beaten by Men
YesterdayCBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia