Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/trumps-former-press-secretary-attacks-ivanka-and-jared-for-being-obnoxious-entitled-know-it-alls-1089595418.html
Trump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
Trump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
Former Trump’s Press-Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
2021-10-02T01:06+0000
2021-10-02T01:08+0000
donald trump
us
ivanka trump
jared kushner
stephanie grisham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107686/48/1076864818_0:0:951:534_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8f39b2a11b28982eed0cd7587984a1.png
Extracts revealed on Friday from Stephanie Grisham’s book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now' suggest that some in the White House found the behavior of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to be annoying, as they allegedly were constantly trying to break protocol and put themselves in the forefront. Kushner, according to the author, was “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit,” as he “threw his power about with absolutely no shame.” He and Ivanka reportedly attempted to attend meetings where they were not wanted due to lack of experience.Grisham wrote that the couple’s incompetence negatively affected the communications response during the early days of pandemic. Jared and Ivanka reportedly had attended a meeting with Trump advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx and insisted on a presidential address “to the nation tonight.” Grisham said it was a “total clusterf*ck from start to finish.”The author also claimed that Secret Service officers called Melania Trump "Rapunzel" because she was rarely leaving the White House. However, her bodyguards were happy - after all, they did not have to leave their families for a long time.Trump has responded to Grisham’s book by saying it is an attempt to atone for her guilt after her poor performance as press secretary, unsuccessful personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107686/48/1076864818_0:0:949:712_1920x0_80_0_0_74240e4bcad1bdb83c353a26f7d10ac9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, ivanka trump, jared kushner, stephanie grisham

Trump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’

01:06 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 01:08 GMT 02.10.2021)
© Blogger photo Twitter/IvankaTrumpJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© Blogger photo Twitter/IvankaTrump
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Some media outlets have obtained copies of a 352-page book written by Stephanie Grisham, who served in the 45th US presidential administration as press secretary and resigned soon after the 6 January Capitol riot.
Extracts revealed on Friday from Stephanie Grisham’s book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now' suggest that some in the White House found the behavior of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to be annoying, as they allegedly were constantly trying to break protocol and put themselves in the forefront.
Kushner, according to the author, was “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit,” as he “threw his power about with absolutely no shame.” He and Ivanka reportedly attempted to attend meetings where they were not wanted due to lack of experience.

“When I worked for the first lady in the East Wing, we had all come to call Jared and Ivanka ‘the interns’ because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls,” the book reads, as cited by Politico. “Mrs. Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself. Now, during one of the most important crises to hit the country in a century, the interns were behaving true to form.”

Grisham wrote that the couple’s incompetence negatively affected the communications response during the early days of pandemic. Jared and Ivanka reportedly had attended a meeting with Trump advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx and insisted on a presidential address “to the nation tonight.” Grisham said it was a “total clusterf*ck from start to finish.”
The author also claimed that Secret Service officers called Melania Trump "Rapunzel" because she was rarely leaving the White House. However, her bodyguards were happy - after all, they did not have to leave their families for a long time.
Trump has responded to Grisham’s book by saying it is an attempt to atone for her guilt after her poor performance as press secretary, unsuccessful personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House.
"Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things," Trump said in a statement.
302000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:25 GMTUS Is Relieved, Their Targets Are Not
01:06 GMTTrump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
01:05 GMTUS Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
YesterdayBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
YesterdaySen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting
YesterdayFlag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
YesterdayPalestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
YesterdayPornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town