Trump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’

2021-10-02T01:06+0000

2021-10-02T01:06+0000

2021-10-02T01:08+0000

Extracts revealed on Friday from Stephanie Grisham’s book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now' suggest that some in the White House found the behavior of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to be annoying, as they allegedly were constantly trying to break protocol and put themselves in the forefront. Kushner, according to the author, was “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit,” as he “threw his power about with absolutely no shame.” He and Ivanka reportedly attempted to attend meetings where they were not wanted due to lack of experience.Grisham wrote that the couple’s incompetence negatively affected the communications response during the early days of pandemic. Jared and Ivanka reportedly had attended a meeting with Trump advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx and insisted on a presidential address “to the nation tonight.” Grisham said it was a “total clusterf*ck from start to finish.”The author also claimed that Secret Service officers called Melania Trump "Rapunzel" because she was rarely leaving the White House. However, her bodyguards were happy - after all, they did not have to leave their families for a long time.Trump has responded to Grisham’s book by saying it is an attempt to atone for her guilt after her poor performance as press secretary, unsuccessful personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House.

Alexandra Kashirina

