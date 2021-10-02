Trump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’

Extracts revealed on Friday from Stephanie Grisham’s book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now' suggest that some in the White House found the behavior of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to be annoying, as they allegedly were constantly trying to break protocol and put themselves in the forefront. Kushner, according to the author, was “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit,” as he “threw his power about with absolutely no shame.” He and Ivanka reportedly attempted to attend meetings where they were not wanted due to lack of experience.Grisham wrote that the couple’s incompetence negatively affected the communications response during the early days of pandemic. Jared and Ivanka reportedly had attended a meeting with Trump advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx and insisted on a presidential address “to the nation tonight.” Grisham said it was a “total clusterf*ck from start to finish.”The author also claimed that Secret Service officers called Melania Trump "Rapunzel" because she was rarely leaving the White House. However, her bodyguards were happy - after all, they did not have to leave their families for a long time.Trump has responded to Grisham’s book by saying it is an attempt to atone for her guilt after her poor performance as press secretary, unsuccessful personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House.
Some media outlets have obtained copies of a 352-page book written by Stephanie Grisham, who served in the 45th US presidential administration as press secretary and resigned soon after the 6 January Capitol riot.
Extracts revealed on Friday from Stephanie Grisham’s book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now' suggest that some in the White House found the behavior of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to be annoying, as they allegedly were constantly trying to break protocol and put themselves in the forefront.
Kushner, according to the author, was “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit,” as he “threw his power about with absolutely no shame.” He and Ivanka reportedly attempted to attend meetings where they were not wanted due to lack of experience.
“When I worked for the first lady in the East Wing, we had all come to call Jared and Ivanka ‘the interns’ because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls,” the book reads, as cited by Politico. “Mrs. Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself. Now, during one of the most important crises to hit the country in a century, the interns were behaving true to form.”
Grisham wrote that the couple’s incompetence negatively affected the communications response during the early days of pandemic. Jared and Ivanka reportedly had attended a meeting with Trump advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx and insisted on a presidential address “to the nation tonight.” Grisham said it was a “total clusterf*ck from start to finish.”
The author also claimed that Secret Service officers called Melania Trump "Rapunzel" because she was rarely leaving the White House. However, her bodyguards were happy - after all, they did not have to leave their families for a long time.
Trump has responded to Grisham’s book by saying it is an attempt to atone for her guilt after her poor performance as press secretary, unsuccessful personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House.
"Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things," Trump said in a statement.