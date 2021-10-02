Registration was successful!
LIVE: Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
Dramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million
Dramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million
Over the past seven days, an average of 8,000 COVID-related deaths has been reported daily across the globe, which means that about five fatalities have taken... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed five million people on Friday, amid countries’ efforts to combat the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a Reuters tally has shown.According to the tally, more than half of all global deaths, reported on a seven-day average, were recorded in just five countries, including Brazil, India, Mexico, the United States, and Russia.Johns Hopkins University's (JHU) latest estimates, in turn, suggest that the global coronavirus death tally currently stands at 4.7 million. According to the estimates, the United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 700,379 fatalities and 43.6 million infections, respectively.The US is followed by India (more than 33.7 million cases and 448,573 deaths) and Brazil (21.4 million cases and a death toll of 597,255), JHU’s statistics showed.Scientists have, meanwhile, likened the Delta strain’s transmissibility to that of chickenpox, which is one of the most contagious viruses known. Each individual can spread the virus to as many as "90 percent of the people close to that person", according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million

15:43 GMT 02.10.2021
Over the past seven days, an average of 8,000 COVID-related deaths has been reported daily across the globe, which means that about five fatalities have taken place every minute.
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed five million people on Friday, amid countries’ efforts to combat the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a Reuters tally has shown.

The news outlet claimed that it took about a year for the coronavirus death toll to hit the 2.5 million ceiling, while the 2.5 more fatalities were registered in 236 days.

According to the tally, more than half of all global deaths, reported on a seven-day average, were recorded in just five countries, including Brazil, India, Mexico, the United States, and Russia.
Johns Hopkins University's (JHU) latest estimates, in turn, suggest that the global coronavirus death tally currently stands at 4.7 million. According to the estimates, the United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 700,379 fatalities and 43.6 million infections, respectively.
A commuter wears a mask under public safety signage as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2021
More Mutations of COVID Delta Variant May Be Behind Surge in Breakthrough Cases in India: Reports
11 August, 17:39 GMT
The US is followed by India (more than 33.7 million cases and 448,573 deaths) and Brazil (21.4 million cases and a death toll of 597,255), JHU’s statistics showed.
Scientists have, meanwhile, likened the Delta strain’s transmissibility to that of chickenpox, which is one of the most contagious viruses known. Each individual can spread the virus to as many as "90 percent of the people close to that person", according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
15:43 GMTDramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million
