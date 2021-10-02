Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewing Lava for Almost Second Consecutive Week

Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 13th consecutive day.The Canary Islands Volcanic Institute earlier reported that a peninsula formed by lava, that gushed from the mountains down to the Atlantic Ocean, has reached the size of some 20 hectares, which is the equivalent of over 25 football pitches.The volcano began erupting on 19 September. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 13 miles of road to date. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
CountTo5Manual
from 24 to days to 84 days, well why not from 25 days to 85 days or from 30 days to 90 days ? What make them to believe these numbers ?
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live from the Canary Islands after La Palma volcano reaches the sea
Live from the Canary Islands after La Palma volcano reaches the sea
According to the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 13th consecutive day.
The Canary Islands Volcanic Institute earlier reported that a peninsula formed by lava, that gushed from the mountains down to the Atlantic Ocean, has reached the size of some 20 hectares, which is the equivalent of over 25 football pitches.
The volcano began erupting on 19 September. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 13 miles of road to date. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.