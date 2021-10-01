https://sputniknews.com/20211001/us-supreme-court-justice-kavanaugh-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1089580006.html

US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to an official statement, the justice is vaccinated and showing no symptoms. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

Brett Kavanaugh has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, the US Supreme Court announced on Friday. A tweet, issued by the SCOTUS, stated that he was informed about the test results the day before.The justice contracted COVID-19 right before the beginning of the court's new term. On Monday, SCOTUS is scheduled to resume its work after an 18-month break, which was caused by the pandemic.Over the past week, Kavanaugh reportedly met with other members of the court two times - during a private conference on Monday, and at a three-mile run for charity in Washington, DC, which was also attended by other judges, officials, and the press.

