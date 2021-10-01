Registration was successful!
Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two people have died after a plane and helicopter collided over Chandler, Arizona, Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason...
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into the collision, McClimans said.The authorities do not know yet the cause of the incident and are asking any potential witnesses to contact the Chandler Police Department, McClimans added.
Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video 17:07 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 17:08 GMT 01.10.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two people have died after a plane and helicopter collided over Chandler, Arizona, Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason McClimans said on Friday.
"We can confirm two fatalities in this mid-air collision," McClimans said during a press conference. "It involves the helicopter, the plane was able to land safely is my understanding".
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into the collision, McClimans said.
The authorities do not know yet the cause of the incident and are asking any potential witnesses to contact the Chandler Police Department, McClimans added.