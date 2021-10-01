https://sputniknews.com/20211001/two-people-dead-after-plane-helicopter-collide-in-us-state-of-arizona---video-1089585975.html

Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two people have died after a plane and helicopter collided over Chandler, Arizona, Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason... 01.10.2021

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into the collision, McClimans said.The authorities do not know yet the cause of the incident and are asking any potential witnesses to contact the Chandler Police Department, McClimans added.

