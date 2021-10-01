Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/shortage-of-butchers-threatens-uk-christmas-meat-supply-industry-says-1089579603.html
Shortage of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply, Industry Says
Shortage of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply, Industry Says
LONDON (Sputnik) – A shortage of butchers could impact meat supplies over Christmas for millions of people in the United Kingdom, and the British Meat... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T12:58+0000
2021-10-01T12:58+0000
news
world
christmas
brexit
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089579555_0:186:717:589_1920x0_80_0_0_f4949db00ccc09542feb4478940bf3bf.jpg
“We have been warning of a chronic shortage of trained butchers for some time, and our estimates put the shortfall of trained workers with butchery qualifications at around 10,000,” the BMPA press team said, adding that following the UK departure from the European Union in December, a large number of European workers returned to their countries.In a statement sent to Sputnik, the spokesperson stressed that given that people in the UK have been generally reluctant to enter the industry and that it takes at least 18 months to train a new recruit to become a fully qualified butcher, “the only short-term source of these skills is from overseas.”On Friday, The Times newspaper reported that the government is considering plans to ease visa restrictions for up to 1,000 foreign butchers, adding that Home Minister Priti Patel does not feel comfortable with the idea.In a statement, a spokesperson for Patel´s ministry said the government was closely monitoring labor supply, but that it encourages all sectors to make long-term investments in the UK workforce instead of relying on labor from abroad.However, the BMPA disagreed with the government´s proposal, arguing that training and qualification programs will not bear fruit quickly enough to prevent meat shortage over Christmas.The UK government has already announced that it will start granting temporary work visas for 10,000 foreign truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the shortage of labor force affecting the supply chain.
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/26-of-uk-filling-stations-are-dry-petrol-retailers-association-says-1089578008.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089579555_0:0:717:538_1920x0_80_0_0_1b59f85071576587aa34aa67da0a6327.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, christmas, brexit, uk

Shortage of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply, Industry Says

12:58 GMT 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN GILESYork Butcher Guy Dambrauskas holds ribs of beef in his shop window (File)
York Butcher Guy Dambrauskas holds ribs of beef in his shop window (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN GILES
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – A shortage of butchers could impact meat supplies over Christmas for millions of people in the United Kingdom, and the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) told a Sputnik correspondent on 1 October that the only short-term solution is to recruit them from overseas.
“We have been warning of a chronic shortage of trained butchers for some time, and our estimates put the shortfall of trained workers with butchery qualifications at around 10,000,” the BMPA press team said, adding that following the UK departure from the European Union in December, a large number of European workers returned to their countries.
In a statement sent to Sputnik, the spokesperson stressed that given that people in the UK have been generally reluctant to enter the industry and that it takes at least 18 months to train a new recruit to become a fully qualified butcher, “the only short-term source of these skills is from overseas.”
“These skills are critical to the continued running of Britain’s meat plants. If the number of butchers on a production line falls below the required level, production slows and less food is produced,” the Association said.
On Friday, The Times newspaper reported that the government is considering plans to ease visa restrictions for up to 1,000 foreign butchers, adding that Home Minister Priti Patel does not feel comfortable with the idea.
A sign indicates a lack of fuel at a fuel station, in London, Britain, September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
UK Fuel Crisis
26% of UK Filling Stations Are Dry, Petrol Retailers Association Says
12:05 GMT
12
In a statement, a spokesperson for Patel´s ministry said the government was closely monitoring labor supply, but that it encourages all sectors to make long-term investments in the UK workforce instead of relying on labor from abroad.
However, the BMPA disagreed with the government´s proposal, arguing that training and qualification programs will not bear fruit quickly enough to prevent meat shortage over Christmas.
“If that’s the case and no short-term support is forthcoming from Government in the form of access to migrant labour, we will see this key industry diminished and Britain’s food security weakened,” it said.
The UK government has already announced that it will start granting temporary work visas for 10,000 foreign truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the shortage of labor force affecting the supply chain.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:58 GMTIndian Gov't Shuns Reports Claiming Multinational Conglomerate Tata Sons Won the Bid for Air India
13:19 GMTUK Royal Family Braces for More Bombshells Prior to the Release of New Tell-All Book, Media Says
13:12 GMTDurham Reportedly Subpoenas Files From Clinton-Linked Firm as He Probes FBI Investigation Into Trump
13:10 GMTCanadian Fashion Designer Nygard Consents to Extradition to US Over Sex Trafficking Charges - Report
13:06 GMTUS Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID-19
13:00 GMTIndian Army Chief Reaches Ladakh as New Delhi Makes 'Appropriate Counter Deployments' Against China
12:59 GMTIndia's Top Carmaker Maruti Suzuki Sees Decline in Production Due to Global Chip Shortage
12:58 GMTShortage of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply, Industry Says
12:25 GMTPrince Andrew Turns to Company That Makes Celebrities' Problems Disappear to Fight Abuse Claims
12:05 GMT26% of UK Filling Stations Are Dry, Petrol Retailers Association Says
12:04 GMTUK Chancellor Urged to Find Extra Funding for 'Vital Services' to Avoid £500 Council Tax Rise
12:00 GMTAre Arsenal Back, or is Tottenham That Bad?
11:41 GMTUK Furlough System End 'Makes Sense', Even Though Some Jobs 'Never Going to Come Back', Experts Say
11:40 GMTUK Government Seeks to Return to Pre-Brexit Energy Trade With EU As Domestic Prices Soar
11:05 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos
10:25 GMTRussia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
10:19 GMTLa Palma Eruption: Canary Islands Lava Delta Reaches Size of Over 20 Football Pitches
10:04 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
10:03 GMTTechnical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote
10:00 GMTGrammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine