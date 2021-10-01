Registration was successful!
Palestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
Palestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
GAZA, October 2 (Sputnik) – Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the West Bank left on Friday 90 Palestinians injured, the Red Crescent said. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that the soldiers had responded to the routine unrest that took place in the area every week.Meanwhile, footage has emerged online allegedly showing a downed Israeli quadcopter that was dropping tear gas on Palestinians protesting in the area.Over the last three months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.After new Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett was installed, he made a statement on Area C of the disputed West Bank, outlining his determination to continue settlement expansion there and ensure Israeli control over the zone.
israel, clashes, nablus, palestinians, viral, west bank settlements

Palestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month

21:52 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMAD TOROKMANPalestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with prisoners following the escape of six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 10, 2021.
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with prisoners following the escape of six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMAD TOROKMAN
GAZA, October 2 (Sputnik) – Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the West Bank left on Friday 90 Palestinians injured, the Red Crescent said.
The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that the soldiers had responded to the routine unrest that took place in the area every week.
"90 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the districts of Beita and Bayt Dajan near the city of Nablus in the West Bank today," the Palestinian Red Crescent said on late Friday.
Meanwhile, footage has emerged online allegedly showing a downed Israeli quadcopter that was dropping tear gas on Palestinians protesting in the area.
Over the last three months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.
After new Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett was installed, he made a statement on Area C of the disputed West Bank, outlining his determination to continue settlement expansion there and ensure Israeli control over the zone.
