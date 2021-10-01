Palestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
© REUTERS / MOHAMAD TOROKMANPalestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with prisoners following the escape of six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison, in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 10, 2021.
GAZA, October 2 (Sputnik) – Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the West Bank left on Friday 90 Palestinians injured, the Red Crescent said.
The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that the soldiers had responded to the routine unrest that took place in the area every week.
"90 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the districts of Beita and Bayt Dajan near the city of Nablus in the West Bank today," the Palestinian Red Crescent said on late Friday.
شاهد| الصحفي حسن دبوس يوثق لحظة نجاته من رصاص الاحتلال بعد ثوانٍ من حديثه عن القمع الإسرائيلي في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/ZYfGPmRPys— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 1, 2021
Meanwhile, footage has emerged online allegedly showing a downed Israeli quadcopter that was dropping tear gas on Palestinians protesting in the area.
Palestinian protesters shoot down ISF drone at Beita village S Nablus City pic.twitter.com/ByjAbI71pH— Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) October 1, 2021
Over the last three months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.
After new Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett was installed, he made a statement on Area C of the disputed West Bank, outlining his determination to continue settlement expansion there and ensure Israeli control over the zone.