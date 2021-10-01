https://sputniknews.com/20211001/palestinians-reportedly-down-israeli-quadcopter-as-clashes-in-west-bank-continue-for-3rd-month-1089591285.html

Palestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month

Palestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month

GAZA, October 2 (Sputnik) – Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the West Bank left on Friday 90 Palestinians injured, the Red Crescent said. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T21:52+0000

2021-10-01T21:52+0000

2021-10-01T21:52+0000

israel

clashes

nablus

palestinians

viral

west bank settlements

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089591260_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_32edcc934bb8ceefe35b6e35829185c4.jpg

The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that the soldiers had responded to the routine unrest that took place in the area every week.Meanwhile, footage has emerged online allegedly showing a downed Israeli quadcopter that was dropping tear gas on Palestinians protesting in the area.Over the last three months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.After new Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett was installed, he made a statement on Area C of the disputed West Bank, outlining his determination to continue settlement expansion there and ensure Israeli control over the zone.

israel

nablus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, clashes, nablus, palestinians, viral, west bank settlements