US Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border, DHS Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US is evaluating cutting-edge air domain awareness technologies to protect the airspace along the nation’s northern border with... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

“Working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, and the Federal Aviation Administration to develop requirements and testing criteria, S&T’s National Urban Security Technology Laboratory led a test team that also included the Montana National Guard, Northern Plains UAS Test Site, and MITRE,” the DHS said in a press release.The team of government and industry partners recently completed a three-week demonstration of air domain awareness systems in the state of Montana, which borders Canada, the release said.The tests examined radar, infra-red and optical cameras, radio frequency detectors and acoustic devices to determine how each can monitor the border, the release added.The assessments in the mountainous terrain of Montana follow earlier air domain awareness evaluations that took place in the plains of the state of North Dakota, according to the release.

