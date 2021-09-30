Registration was successful!
EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai
Pelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It
Pelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to avert a government shutdown later on Thursday after the Senate passes the... 30.09.2021
"A little bit later this morning, the Senate will be voting on a continuing resolution [bill] which they will send back to the House, which we will pass and send on to the president to keep the government open," Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.The House passed the measure on Wednesday and advanced it to the Senate, but another vote is needed to approve any changes made to the bill in the upper chamber. This bill will temporarily keep the government funded through 3 December to avert a government shutdown tonight at midnight.Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell also said on Thursday that the US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the federal government to avert a possible shutdown.
Pelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It

15:52 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 30.09.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to avert a government shutdown later on Thursday after the Senate passes the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
"A little bit later this morning, the Senate will be voting on a continuing resolution [bill] which they will send back to the House, which we will pass and send on to the president to keep the government open," Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.
The House passed the measure on Wednesday and advanced it to the Senate, but another vote is needed to approve any changes made to the bill in the upper chamber. This bill will temporarily keep the government funded through 3 December to avert a government shutdown tonight at midnight.
Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell also said on Thursday that the US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the federal government to avert a possible shutdown.


"The Democratic majority has begun to realize that the way forward on basic governing duties matches the roadmap that Republicans have been laying out for months on government funding that Republicans laid out all along with a clean continuing resolution without the poison pill of a debt limit increase. That's exactly what will pass today," McConnell said during his remarks on the Senate floor.
