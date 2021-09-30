https://sputniknews.com/20210930/pelosi-us-house-to-vote-on-bill-to-avert-govt-shutdown-thursday-after-senate-passes-it-1089554828.html

Pelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to avert a government shutdown later on Thursday after the Senate passes the... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

"A little bit later this morning, the Senate will be voting on a continuing resolution [bill] which they will send back to the House, which we will pass and send on to the president to keep the government open," Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.The House passed the measure on Wednesday and advanced it to the Senate, but another vote is needed to approve any changes made to the bill in the upper chamber. This bill will temporarily keep the government funded through 3 December to avert a government shutdown tonight at midnight.Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell also said on Thursday that the US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the federal government to avert a possible shutdown.

