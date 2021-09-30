https://sputniknews.com/20210930/nothing-to-see-here-former-french-nuclear-weapon-test-site-partially-blurred-on-google-map-1089548029.html

Nothing to See Here: Former French Nuclear Weapon Test Site Partially Blurred on Google Map

Nuclear weapon tests were conducted by the French government at the Mururoa atoll between 1966 and 1996. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

The image of an atoll in French Polynesia, which was used by France as a nuclear test site during the second half of the 20th century, is partially blurred on Google Earth.While the left side of the Mururoa atoll is visible, of the right side only the outline can be seen, with the rest being obscured by blur.While the Daily Mirror notes that it is unclear why exactly this particular part of Google’s digital map is the way it is, the newspaper suggests that it may be related to the French military presence in the area, meant to safeguard the site.The French government conducted nuclear weapons tests at Mururoa from 1966 until 1996, in spite of international protests sparked by these detonations.

