https://sputniknews.com/20210930/in-love-with-you-bulldog-jumps-into-owners-hands-1089526528.html

'In Love With You!' Bulldog Jumps Into Owner's Hands

'In Love With You!' Bulldog Jumps Into Owner's Hands

Some people consider bulldogs to be aggressive but experts say that dogs of this breed are actually kind, courageous and get on very well with children and... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T04:30+0000

2021-09-30T04:30+0000

2021-09-30T04:30+0000

dogs

videoclub

bulldog

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089526458_0:80:720:485_1920x0_80_0_0_30f870a387599130579ee7de4502a317.jpg

This video proves that despite their muscular body and wrinkled face, bulldogs are not at all scary but can be very lovable and loyal. "Bossbullys Candy is a crazy little girl 😄💯. We have always some fun with her," the caption says.Some viewers commented on the scene, admitting that it has made them smile. "This is too cute 😂 she is so happy," one person said, while another wrote: "Lol that’s so adorable."

Kelvin Alex I am very happy to inform the general public that I am finally cured from Herpes simplex virus recently with the use of herbal medicine, the powerful herbal medicine cured me completely and i was tested negative after usage, I am using this means to inform others who have the virus that there is a cure for Herpes simplex 1&2 . It is absolutely true. I was cured by Dr Nelson, only him I can recognize who cures Herpes perfectly well. I will advise you to contact this great doctor who God has sent to put an end to the sorrowful and deadly disease. Contact him via Email:drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp +14436204203. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dogs, videoclub, bulldog