House Passes Bill to Fund Federal Gov't Through December 3, Sending Measure to President's Desk

TruePatriot
The can has been kicked down the road so many times before there's not much of a can left to kick. Yet the Congress critters manage to keep doing so somehow. Perhaps it is time to kick them all out and start anew.
Francesco Slossel
Altri soldi che non ci sono per alimentare conflitti e prepotenze in giro per il mondo?! Ma quando il senno si paleserà?
The stopgap funding measure passed on Thursday will provide funding for the government through December 3rd.
3:44pm Thursday:House approves funding for federal gov't through Dec. 3rd to avert a shutdown at midnight on 254-175 vote. Bill also includes funding for states to recover from natural disasters and Afghan refugees resettled in US. Senate passed CR 65-35 & now heads to President. pic.twitter.com/DfWXQ5zyLq
