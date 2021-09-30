Registration was successful!
House Passes Bill to Fund Federal Gov't Through December 3, Sending Measure to President's Desk
House Passes Bill to Fund Federal Gov't Through December 3, Sending Measure to President's Desk
30.09.2021
The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 65-35 to advance the bill to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. The House approved the bill by a 254-175 vote. The bill's passing avoids a government shutdown, which would have taken effect on Friday. Along with preventing a government shutdown, the bill also provides funds to states to recover from natural disasters and resettle Afghan refugees. The bill did not raise the debt ceiling, which the Treasury Department projects will be hit on October 18th. Democrats backed off of tackling the debt ceiling in the bill to appease Republicans. If the US doesn't raise the debt ceiling by the projected October 18th deadline it will face a financial crisis that risks sending the country into a recession. With funding for the government squared away, lawmakers now turn their attention to President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill has already passed in the Senate but awaits a vote in the House. Progressive Democrats want to pass their bill known as the Build Back Better Act, before negotiating and voting on the infrastructure bill.
The can has been kicked down the road so many times before there's not much of a can left to kick. Yet the Congress critters manage to keep doing so somehow. Perhaps it is time to kick them all out and start anew.
Altri soldi che non ci sono per alimentare conflitti e prepotenze in giro per il mondo?! Ma quando il senno si paleserà?
Nevin Brown
The stopgap funding measure passed on Thursday will provide funding for the government through December 3rd.
The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 65-35 to advance the bill to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. The House approved the bill by a 254-175 vote. The bill's passing avoids a government shutdown, which would have taken effect on Friday.
Along with preventing a government shutdown, the bill also provides funds to states to recover from natural disasters and resettle Afghan refugees. The bill did not raise the debt ceiling, which the Treasury Department projects will be hit on October 18th.
Democrats backed off of tackling the debt ceiling in the bill to appease Republicans. If the US doesn't raise the debt ceiling by the projected October 18th deadline it will face a financial crisis that risks sending the country into a recession.
With funding for the government squared away, lawmakers now turn their attention to President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill has already passed in the Senate but awaits a vote in the House. Progressive Democrats want to pass their bill known as the Build Back Better Act, before negotiating and voting on the infrastructure bill.
The can has been kicked down the road so many times before there's not much of a can left to kick. Yet the Congress critters manage to keep doing so somehow. Perhaps it is time to kick them all out and start anew.
Altri soldi che non ci sono per alimentare conflitti e prepotenze in giro per il mondo?! Ma quando il senno si paleserà?
