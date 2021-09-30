Registration was successful!
French Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign
Fuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary
Fuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary
LONDON (Sputnik) - The fuel supplies crisis is under control of the UK authorities, Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News on Thursday. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
Clarke assured that the situation is "back under control," with more fuel being delivered to petrol stations than being sold.According to Clarke, the situation will "continue to ease" if people "just return to normal habits".Motorists in the United Kingdom started panic buying fuel on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. Over the weekend, after more gas stations ran out of supply, the government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.The government has blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the United Kingdom.
Fuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary

08:22 GMT 30.09.2021
Petrol station pump
Petrol station pump - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
LONDON (Sputnik) - The fuel supplies crisis is under control of the UK authorities, Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News on Thursday.
Clarke assured that the situation is "back under control," with more fuel being delivered to petrol stations than being sold.
According to Clarke, the situation will "continue to ease" if people "just return to normal habits".
Motorists in the United Kingdom started panic buying fuel on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers.
Over the weekend, after more gas stations ran out of supply, the government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.
The government has blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the United Kingdom.
