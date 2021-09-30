https://sputniknews.com/20210930/antibodies-in-fully-vaxxed-with-pfizer-astrazeneca-decline-steeply-after-several-months--study-1089538608.html

Antibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study

Swedish national broadcaster SVT described the new findings as a piece of the puzzle why Sweden and other heavily-vaccinated countries are now seeing more and...

Antibody levels among fully vaccinated people wane faster than researchers previously thought, a major recent study performed in Sweden has concluded.In total, over 2,000 healthcare employees have been included in the Community Study, whose goal is to learn more about immunity after COVID-19 and the effect of vaccines, inasmuch as how quickly immunity wears off.For Pfizer-vaccinated people who haven't had COVID-19, antibody levels were halved after only three months. After seven months, only 15 percent of the original levels remained – a decrease of 85 percent, national broadcaster SVT reported.Because the staff who received the AstraZeneca vaccine received the booster shot later, the researchers were only able to follow them for three months. Nevertheless, the decline was even steeper. After barely three months, AstraZeneca-vaccinated people had only one-fifth of the Pfizer-vaccinated antibody levels.A handful of participants received Moderna's vaccine, but that group was too small and had a too short follow-up time for the researchers to say anything conclusive.SVT described the new findings as a piece of the puzzle why Sweden and several other heavily-vaccinated countries have begun to see more and more breakthrough infections among those who have duly received their two shots. However, researchers still don't know where the protection line goes.Sweden, a nation of over 10 million, has vaccinated over 63 percent of its population. So far, it has had 1.15 million cases of the disease, with over 15,000 deaths.While famous for not introducing any comprehensive lockdowns even at the height of the pandemic, unlike its neighbours, earlier on Wednesday 29 September Sweden lifted the last restrictions in place. In practice, this means that the number of guests at events is no longer limited, that Swedes are no longer recommended to work from home and that the distancing requirements disappear.

vot tak Why not use an effective vaccine instead of this israeloamerican money making extortion trash? They do exist, you know, but zio-media and zio-colonial regimes don't mention them. 0

CountTo5Manual Singapore experience the same, SARS-CoV-2 infections started to surge among 83 % of vaccinated of 5.6 mil population with Pfizer and Modernna. Singapore served as an example in media, as succesfluly vaccinated country learned to live with covid.. Many patients on ventilators again 50,1 % among them are fully vaccinated 0

