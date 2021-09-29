https://sputniknews.com/20210929/will-out-of-form-players-harm-indian-cricket-teams-chances-in-upcoming-icc-t20-world-cup-1089519119.html

Will Out of Form Players Harm Indian Cricket Team's Chances in Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup?

Cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY), Ishan Kishan and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have increased tensions in the Indian camp after their poor show in the ongoing IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Yadav and Kishan's explosive batting is crucial to Team India's success in the ICC T20 World Cup, but their inability to score runs in the Middle East has worried the BCCI brass and the team's management, including skipper Virat Kohli.Yadav, known for his blistering stroke play, was in superb form when India toured Sri Lanka in July for a T20 international and One-Day International (ODI) series. But he has looked completely out of touch in the IPL, scoring 0, 8, 5 and 3 in the four games the Mumbai batsman played in the UAE.Kishan also hasn't been able to light up the cash-rich league with his display as he has managed the underwhelming scores of 11, 14 and 9 before Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma decided to drop him from the 11 players in their match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.However, West Indies great, Brian Lara, had a different explanation for their lack of form.According to him, the duo has become complacent after their selection in India's T20 World Cup squad and that's why they have lost their rhythm and their run-scoring ability. "Maybe Indian selection [is one of the reasons for the dismal showing]. A lot of guys maybe are sitting back on their laurels now. They remember the Indian team, something may be more important," Lara told the tournament's official broadcaster on Tuesday. "But this is where your bread and butter is. Playing the IPL, this is where you have done it. Looking at Surya Kumar, looking at Ishan Kishan, and comparing them with [Saurabh] Tiwary, he looks hungrier than they are," he added.Moreover, Bhuvneshwar's lack of success with the ball when playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad could further exacerbate Kohli's problems during the prestigious tournament as India has only selected three fast bowlers in their squad.Bhuvneshwar has taken just five wickets in eight matches in the IPL. But what will be a major cause for concern for Kohli is his economy rate: he has leaked runs at a rate of 8.53 runs per over, which can't be considered as good, considering his high standards.Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra admitted that he was concerned about Bhuvneshwar's form."I am viewing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form through India's perspective. I am concerned about his form because his speed has fallen by 10km/hr. Hardik Pandya has also not bowled for MI and you haven't picked a fourth pacer so I am really concerned," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. However, another former India spinner Gopal Sharma, who played with present national coach Ravi Shastri, predicted SKY, Kishan, and Bhuvneshwar would do well in the World Cup. Sharma reckons that they are extremely talented players and only need a good bowling spell to return to their best. "There's no doubt that their form is not good at the moment, but I am pretty confident that Surya Kumar, Kishan, and Bhuvneshwar will come good in the World Cup," he told Sputnik on Wednesday.

