UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Addresses Party Delegates for First Time in Person

Rocked by the resignation of Shadow Cabinet member Andy McDonald and disagreements between Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner, Labour's unity is being questioned.
The Labour leader addressed his party in person for the first time since he assumed the leadership in 2020.
"Why do we suddenly have a shortage of HGV drivers? Why is there no plan in place? A tank of fuel already costs £10 more than it did at the start of the year. Gas and electricity bills up. Gaps on the supermarket shelves. Rent up, especially for those on the lowest incomes. Yet at this very moment, the government is putting up tax on working people. Putting up tax on small businesses and slashing Universal Credit. We have a fuel crisis, a pay crisis, a goods crisis and a cost of living crisis - all at the same time," Starmer said.
"To the voters who thought we were unpatriotic or irresponsible or that we looked down on them, I say these simple but powerful words. We will never under my leadership go into an election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for government. It will not take another election defeat for the Labour Party to become an alternative government in which you can trust. That's why it has been so important to get our own house in order this week and we have done that," Starmer told the conference.
Heckles getting louder so Starmer addresses it: “Shouting slogans or changing lives?”