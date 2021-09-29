Registration was successful!
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma

UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Addresses Party Delegates for First Time in Person
The Labour leader addressed his party in person for the first time since he assumed the leadership in 2020. 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T11:05+0000
2021-09-29T11:28+0000
labour party
keir starmer
news
uk
Starmer addressed the fuel shortage crisis in Britain head on, criticising the Conservatives for creating a “mess”.Starmer called for confidence in Labour, a party “in which you can trust,” as he addressed its defeat in 2019 election. Speaking about his background and working class parents, Starmer stressed that Labour is a party of “working people.”He then spoke of his mother's illness and praised the work of the National Health Service (NHS). Starmer was then interrupted by members of the audience who stood up and shouted during his speech, which he dismissed by saying: "Slogans or changing lives? We can chant all day." Rocked by the resignation of Shadow Cabinet member Andy McDonald and disagreements between Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner, Labour's unity is being questioned.
UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Addresses Party Delegates for First Time in Person

11:05 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 29.09.2021)
Being updated
The Labour leader addressed his party in person for the first time since he assumed the leadership in 2020.
Starmer addressed the fuel shortage crisis in Britain head on, criticising the Conservatives for creating a “mess”.
"Why do we suddenly have a shortage of HGV drivers? Why is there no plan in place? A tank of fuel already costs £10 more than it did at the start of the year. Gas and electricity bills up. Gaps on the supermarket shelves. Rent up, especially for those on the lowest incomes. Yet at this very moment, the government is putting up tax on working people. Putting up tax on small businesses and slashing Universal Credit. We have a fuel crisis, a pay crisis, a goods crisis and a cost of living crisis - all at the same time," Starmer said.
Starmer called for confidence in Labour, a party “in which you can trust,” as he addressed its defeat in 2019 election.

"To the voters who thought we were unpatriotic or irresponsible or that we looked down on them, I say these simple but powerful words. We will never under my leadership go into an election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for government. It will not take another election defeat for the Labour Party to become an alternative government in which you can trust. That's why it has been so important to get our own house in order this week and we have done that," Starmer told the conference.

Speaking about his background and working class parents, Starmer stressed that Labour is a party of “working people.”
He then spoke of his mother's illness and praised the work of the National Health Service (NHS).
Starmer was then interrupted by members of the audience who stood up and shouted during his speech, which he dismissed by saying: "Slogans or changing lives? We can chant all day."
Rocked by the resignation of Shadow Cabinet member Andy McDonald and disagreements between Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner, Labour's unity is being questioned.
