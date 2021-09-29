https://sputniknews.com/20210929/experts-say-mont-blancs-elevation-decreased-by-3-feet-since-2017-1089519966.html

Experts Say Mont Blanc's Elevation Decreased by 3 Feet Since 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The elevation of Mont Blanc, the second-highest mountain in the Alps, situated on the French-Italian border, has decreased by almost one...

Measurements of the mountain are updated every two years since 2001. The latest measurement was conducted by a team of 27 expert surveyors and high mountain guides during an expedition from 16-18 September, France Bleu reported.Compared to 2017 data indicating the height of the mountain standing at 4,808.72 meters, the updated information showed the height to have dropped by nearly a meter. The elevation varies depending on the size of the snow cap formed at the top of the mountain, so it is the snow surface that has decreased, according to the outlet.On average, Mont Blanc decreases by 10 centimetres (4 inches) per year.

