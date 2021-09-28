Registration was successful!
Twitter Frenzy as UEFA Scraps Decision to Fine European Clubs for Launching Super League
Twitter Frenzy as UEFA Scraps Decision to Fine European Clubs for Launching Super League
Twitter erupted after UEFA decided to end its legal proceedings and forego all previous fines imposed on Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid over their active participation in planning the Super League.While a few football fans declared that UEFA is a "dead organisation" because it cannot act against big clubs, others claimed that the Super League is now inevitable after the organisation's U-turn.On the other hand, the supporters of the Champions League called the Super League "S***", but said that the proposed tournament is making a return by "unpopular demand"."The UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void," a statement from football's governing body in Europe said. UEFA added that the three clubs should now proceed "as if the proceedings had never been opened".UEFA's decision to drop legal proceedings against Barca, Juve and Real came after a Spanish court ruled that it can't punish the three clubs over their involvement in the proposed tournament.While nine other clubs had renounced the Super League, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus still remain committed to the proposed competition and UEFA was investigating the trio for "a potential violation" of the organisation's legal code.The other nine clubs slated to be participants in the Super League were Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
08:40 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 28.09.2021)
Super League words are seen in front of twelve of Europe's top football clubs logos in this illustration taken April 19, 2021
The European Super League (ESL) was a proposed rival competition, targeting the Champions League, Europe's premier football tournament, organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Twelve clubs were initially part of the project, which was eventually shelved after English clubs walked out amid outrage from fans.
Twitter erupted after UEFA decided to end its legal proceedings and forego all previous fines imposed on Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid over their active participation in planning the Super League.
While a few football fans declared that UEFA is a "dead organisation" because it cannot act against big clubs, others claimed that the Super League is now inevitable after the organisation's U-turn.
On the other hand, the supporters of the Champions League called the Super League "S***", but said that the proposed tournament is making a return by "unpopular demand".
"The UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void," a statement from football's governing body in Europe said. UEFA added that the three clubs should now proceed "as if the proceedings had never been opened".
UEFA's decision to drop legal proceedings against Barca, Juve and Real came after a Spanish court ruled that it can't punish the three clubs over their involvement in the proposed tournament.
While nine other clubs had renounced the Super League, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus still remain committed to the proposed competition and UEFA was investigating the trio for "a potential violation" of the organisation's legal code.
The other nine clubs slated to be participants in the Super League were Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
