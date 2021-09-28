Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/theres-a-new-sheriff-in-town-fc-sheriff-upset-real-madrid-in-champions-league--1089498595.html
There’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
There’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
Europe’s most decorated club, Real Madrid, met their match in FC Sheriff Tiraspol. The first club from Moldova to ever play in the Champions League upset Real... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T22:58+0000
2021-09-28T22:58+0000
fc real madrid
sports
champions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081999939_0:122:2339:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_44c826db9954f68adab8dc9f4f68607e.jpg
It is not hyperbole to declare this the greatest upset in the history of the Champions League. Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the sport and, before their qualification of the Champions League this year, FC Sheriff was practically unknown outside of Moldova.In fact, some fans of FC Sheriff would say the club isn’t even from Moldova. The club, located in the city of Tiraspol, plays in the unrecognized breakaway state of Transnistria. The small region between the Dniester river and Ukrainian border is considered a part of Moldova, but has special legal status.Comparing Real Madrid and FC SheriffFC Sheriff was founded in 1997, and is the first team from Moldova to qualify for the Champions League. Real Madrid was founded in 1902 and has won a record number of La Ligas, Copa del Reys, and European Cup/Champion Leagues.Real Madrid is the sixth-best team in the world, according to FiveThirtyEight’s global soccer ranking, and FC Sheriff is 205th. Real Madrid is Goliath, and FC Sheriff is David.Much like the story of David and Goliath, where David defeated Goliath with a simple sling, FC Sheriff won the game with their own carefully placed projectile. In the 89th minute, with the game knotted at 1-1, Sebastian Thill unleashed one of the greatest volleys in the history of the competition.No one in their wildest dreams would believe that FC Sheriff can win the Champions League, except for Sebastian Thill.FC Sheriff finds themselves atop of Group D, and is ina fantastic position to advance to the Champions League knockout stage. Real Madrid is second with three points, but Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk are both only on one point apiece. Sheriff’s five-point advantage with four games to go could see them continue to inch closer to Sebastian Thill’s dream.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081999939_130:0:2209:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_d53bc3bf8df57b7ee5c6c22c13392c7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fc real madrid, sports, champions

There’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League

22:58 GMT 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alvaro BarrientosReal Madrid's Eden Hazard protests during a Spanish La Liga soccer match
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard protests during a Spanish La Liga soccer match - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Europe’s most decorated club, Real Madrid, met their match in FC Sheriff Tiraspol. The first club from Moldova to ever play in the Champions League upset Real Madrid 2-1, in Madrid, to take the lead in Group D with six points through two games.
It is not hyperbole to declare this the greatest upset in the history of the Champions League. Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the sport and, before their qualification of the Champions League this year, FC Sheriff was practically unknown outside of Moldova.
In fact, some fans of FC Sheriff would say the club isn’t even from Moldova. The club, located in the city of Tiraspol, plays in the unrecognized breakaway state of Transnistria. The small region between the Dniester river and Ukrainian border is considered a part of Moldova, but has special legal status.
Comparing Real Madrid and FC Sheriff
FC Sheriff was founded in 1997, and is the first team from Moldova to qualify for the Champions League. Real Madrid was founded in 1902 and has won a record number of La Ligas, Copa del Reys, and European Cup/Champion Leagues.
Real Madrid is the sixth-best team in the world, according to FiveThirtyEight’s global soccer ranking, and FC Sheriff is 205th. Real Madrid is Goliath, and FC Sheriff is David.
Much like the story of David and Goliath, where David defeated Goliath with a simple sling, FC Sheriff won the game with their own carefully placed projectile. In the 89th minute, with the game knotted at 1-1, Sebastian Thill unleashed one of the greatest volleys in the history of the competition.
No one in their wildest dreams would believe that FC Sheriff can win the Champions League, except for Sebastian Thill.
FC Sheriff finds themselves atop of Group D, and is ina fantastic position to advance to the Champions League knockout stage. Real Madrid is second with three points, but Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk are both only on one point apiece. Sheriff’s five-point advantage with four games to go could see them continue to inch closer to Sebastian Thill’s dream.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:09 GMTGeorgia Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Killings in Fulton County - Reports
22:59 GMTUS Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
22:58 GMTThere’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
22:51 GMTForgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
21:42 GMTSterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon Named Hwasong-8
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List