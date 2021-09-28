PACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange

On Monday, several media reported that US officials and the CIA leadership allegedly plotted to kidnap and assassinate Assange in 2017 while he was hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.Omtzigt noted that such an act is unthinkable for a democracy.The rapporteur referred to a 2020 PACE resolution calling for a ban on Assange's extradition to the United States and demanded his immediate release.He further urged UK courts to take this new information into consideration when ruling on Assange’s extradition to the US.The whistleblower, arrested in London in 2019 for jumping bail in 2012, faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement on espionage charges for leaking classified military documents on US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. He is currently awaiting court hearing on the US appeal concerning his extradition.The appeal will be heard on October 27-28.
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
PARIS (Sputnik) - The general rapporteur on the protection of whistleblowers for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Dutch parliamentarian Pieter Omtzigt, has expressed grave concern over reports that the CIA had allegedly discussed assassinating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
On Monday, several media reported that US officials and the CIA leadership allegedly plotted to kidnap and assassinate Assange in 2017 while he was hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
Omtzigt noted that such an act is unthinkable for a democracy.
"If these reports are true, I am horrified. To kidnap or kill a civilian who published leaked documents would be a gross violation of basic Council of Europe human rights principles – and, one would hope, unthinkable in the world’s most powerful democracy. Reports that high-level US officials may have considered such an option are deeply worrying," Omtzigt said in a statement.
The rapporteur referred to a 2020 PACE resolution calling for a ban on Assange's extradition to the United States and demanded his immediate release.
Omtzigt stressed that the Assembly has "made clear that the detention and criminal prosecution of Mr Assange sets a dangerous precedent for journalists" and that such reports "reinforce our concern that Mr Assange could be treated most unfairly."
He further urged UK courts to take this new information into consideration when ruling on Assange’s extradition to the US.
The whistleblower, arrested in London in 2019 for jumping bail in 2012, faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement on espionage charges for leaking classified military documents on US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. He is currently awaiting court hearing on the US appeal concerning his extradition.
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203